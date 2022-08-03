In some countries, cross dressing is highly accepted and doesn’t raise any alarm, but in Kenya, male celebrities who cross dress receive a societal backlash for going overboard and not acting manly enough.
Eric Omondi lights up social media with his perfect makeup & cross dressing [Photos]
Wild reactions as Eric Omondi opts for makeup & cross dressing for his new show
Award-winning Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has ignited an endless discussion after opting for a full face beat and cross dressing for his new show.
On Tuesday, Omondi unleashed the first episode of the show alongside socialite Shakilla and netizens could not help it but notice his well-done makeup and dress.
Hours later, he unleashed other photos dressed in a black jumpsuit posing with socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, leaving netizens more confused.
A section of his fans took to the comment to castigate his actions while others gushing over his well-done makeup.
Cross dressing is not a new vocabulary to the funnyman (Eric Omondi). He has been doing it for years now and he has even adopted a female name when pulling the character – Divalicious.
Cross dressing, the act of wearing clothes of the opposite sex has become a norm in the 21st century. Some years back, the act would have been considered as a taboo but in today’s world it’s something ordinary.
People cross dress either as a form of self-expression, art, culture, a way of entertaining or sexual reasons. Comedians also cross dress to make sure they pass their message effectively.
Other Kenyan celebrities known for cross dressing are Kinuthia, Flaqo, Dennis Karuri, Shaniqwa, Crazy Kennar, Peter Nyongo Junior, Chimano, MCA Tricky, Njugush, Terence Creative (Kamami), George Kimani and George Kagwe.
Here are reactions on Eric Omondi’s full makeup and cross dressing
akotheekenya Nkt lakini omondi in 😂😂😂😂
eddiebutita Bure kabisa, Hii ni upuzi
yycomedian Hii luku inapigwa na boxer tu bado ama the right attire
boy.like_maina_ Utakuja kudinywa siku moja utaacha hio ujinga😂😂
whoscovee Ukimwangalia faster faster utafikiri ni rihana😂
essiemimo254 Izo mguu bruh zi 😂😂😂😂😂😂
b_4_boyz We lost another man😢
chris_baraka254 Kidogo miguu imeku sulubisha 😂😂
rahul__three Ja home 😂... finally umejikubali na kumiliki umama wako 😂😂👏.So proud of you she-bro 😂🔥
lucy keshie shes soo beautiful...wea proud of you...be careful you don't loose focus and think its real... don't forget your morals once you've got your bills done.
suzy sue Content ya comedy iliishanga ama??I don't understand.But make up yako iko on point though
garang wa rongai Where are we heading as men species in Kenya!!!?? we are losing it meeehn!!!
Faith Anyango Richard You wear makeup better than some of us Divalicious
