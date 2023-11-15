The sports category has moved to a new website.

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actor's team states that the claims are "unequivocally false."

Will Smith's team asserts that he and Duane Martin did not have sex [TMZ]

Smith's team reached out to TMZ saying, "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false." A source close to the actor stated that they are considering taking legal action against Bilaal for his defamatory statements.

It all began yesterday Tuesday, November 14, 2023, when Milaal who claims to be Smith's former assistant alleged that he walked in on them getting intimate in a dressing room. He made these assertions during an interview with media personality Tasha K, describing what he saw as 'murder'.

Bilaal said, "I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there. I can tell you what goes on the inside, from anybody else it's all speculation.”

He did not stop there. In his rather explosive interview he also attested that Smith "has a small penis." The internet went wild after Bilaal's interview and statements went viral, raking different reactions from social media users. Despite the social media uproar, Martin and his team have not responded to Bilaal's allegations.

Will Smith and Duane Martin have been friends for decades, this picture was taken in 2003. [TMZ] Pulse Nigeria

Will Smith has not caught a break in the eyes of social media since his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith went on her media rounds leading up to the release of her memoir. It began with her bombshell revelation stating that she and Smith had been separated for the past seven years, on the low and living separate lives.

She also stated that she was very surprised when he slapped his friend Chris Rock in her defense during the 2021 Oscars. Interview after interview Jada dropped new revelations and the internet revelled in that, however, Smith publicly stressed that he would always support her.

