Willis Raburu reveals reason for break up with Marya Prude, Elsa Majimbo on returning to Nairobi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

The media personality in an interview with Radio Jambo's Massawe Japani said that his marriage hit the rocks after the loss of their daughter which led to him losing touch with his marriage forcing him to part ways with Prude.

Raburu said the divorce was a painful experience which he wishes no one gets through.

“I lost touch and that led to many other issues, I initiated the process of divorce and all respect to her. Nobody goes into a marriage with hopes to come out. I am happy that sometimes we lost ourselves. We divorced officially and I moved on,” Raburu said.

Raburu said he was yet to get over the divorce and still attends therapy sessions adding that his wife Ivy Namu has been supportive as they share almost similar pasts.

“There are still triggers but I have a conscious partner. She also had a dark past and also, and when you move in with a person who has gone through a divorce, you have to know that triggers may re-exist. My wife suggested I go for therapy for that,” Raburu said.

Socialite Huddah Monroe reveals details of relationship with Juma Jux

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has shared details of herb relationship with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Responding to questions on her Instagram, the business woman said that her relations with Jux were short term and ended once they accomplished their goals.

“Ilikuwa tu project na iliisha,” she responded to a fan who ought to know how Jux was fairing.

The question from the fan comes after the two had got entangled in a frenzy that saw them even publicly kissing, the rumours were further fueled after Huddah graced the video of Jux’s song Simuachi as a video vixen.

Huddah dismissed them claiming that people should not make a big deal out of merely kissing. People kiss. Friends kiss, you can kiss your child on the cheeks. Just watch out, you can tell the energy,” Huddah said.

Jux on the other hand while addressing the press in Tanzania defended himself by saying that the Socialite was in Tanzania to do some projects with his cloth line called African Boy.

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Comedian Brenda Jons popularly known for her comic character Plesident Kinsgton has opened up on why she no longer identifies as gay.

Responding to questions from her Instagram followers, the content creator said she was undergoing change and it was a phase that she has since passed.

She has reiterated that she now has a better self-identity.

"That time of my life was a phase that I had to go through and I went through it and I'm no longer in it anymore.

“As humans we grow every day, things change every day, we develop every day and discover ourselves every day. And with time, I am realizing that wasn’t really my identity. It wasn’t who I am but more of a phase,” she stated.

Brenda Jons however did not divulge into more details regarding the matter but promised to share events that led to her deciding to make a change of mind.

Brenda said that she was working on her spiritual life and was looking to build a better relationship with God and also a better version of herself noting that she was not afraid of starting from the beginning again.

“I accept change, I accept when my life is taking a different turn and am never scared to start from scratch. I let life flow and I think at this point I am letting God take control of my life,” she stated.

The 25-year-old acknowledged that she was going to get a few people view her as confused but affirmed that she was okay being labelled so.

Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

Businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi has responded to allegations by her ex-lover Amber Ray who recently revealed she got pregnant for him.

Amber Ray in a recent revelation said she got pregnant for Jamal although she miscarried. In an interview shared on her YouTube channel, the socialite revealed that despite knowing that Jamal was a married man, she fell for him and a pregnancy resulted.

Amber Ray recounted that Jamal, who at the time was her neighbour in Syokimau, told her that he was in the process of divorcing his first wife Amira and that they (Jamal and Amber Ray) would live happily ever after.

The business man however however addressed the allegation. In a response to a curious follower who asked the Jimal whether it was true Amber Ray was pregnant for him.

In a brief response, Jamal put a question to the fan asking him "si mimi ndume ama😅. (Am I not a man?)

Amber Ray revealed that the discovery that she had been taken for a ride and Jamal was not going to divorce Amira stressed her to the point of suffering a miscarriage.

"And then that's when everything came to light coz after that is when he posted the wife and the kids and I felt like no something is not right. Why would you post someone that you are going through a divorce with? I was going through a lot… people abusing me on social media and now am in this place am so confused about what is going on. But unfortunately or say fortunately I got a miscarriage," Amber Ray explained.

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

Kenyan comedian Crazy Kennar and media personality Sheila Kwamboka "Kwambox" have been named among 10 African content creators participating in Meta's "Creators of Tomorrow" initiative.

The new campaign celebrates emerging talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online.

Meta will be working closely with the creators over the next year, as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

The Creators of Tomorrow have built communities online, and are showcasing a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

"With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR. We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to help them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse," stated Moon Baz, Meta's Creator Partnerships Lead (Middle East, Africa and Turkey).

Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

Barely hours after Diana Chepkemoi was rescued from Saudi Arabia by Kenyan authorities and sent back home, Kenyans have come blazing and accused renowned Kenyan female musician, Akothee of being a human trafficker.

In series of tweets, Kenyans were all over accusing the Give it to me hit singer of being involved in trafficking girls to the gulf country of Saudi Arabia, a matter that did not sink well with her.

In a jest reply, Akothee had this to say; "Yes you are very right, there is no money in music. And I must maintain this Rich lifestyle, muzungus, Illuminati and prostitution alone can't pay my bills, girls must suffer for me to pay my bills, I not only Export girls. I also Export grandparents & families suffering in the village, get yours a passport and you are in the next plane," Akothee responded.

The singer said she has not been to the Arab adding that the allegations were probably going to see her make her maiden trip to the country.

"I will google where Saudi Arabia is so I start making trips there, I think I have visited Dubai twice,& I don't even like it myself looks like there is a lot of money there. In the meantime, I choose a struggle.

I am not the government nor do I have solutions for Kenyans. Did you see me on a ballot box? Deal with your hunger," she stated.

"I export people's children to Saudi Arabia and export my own to Europe. Call police." she ended her Instagram stories.

Comedian Elsa Majimbo addresses relationship with Nairobi, speaks on returning to Kenya

USA based comedian Elsa Majimbo has said she intends not to come back in Kenya due to the rocky relationship she has with Kenyans

Speaking to Forbes Magazine, Majimbo said her blowing up to become a global star did not sit well with Kenyans who she termed as colorist and were not wishful of her success.

Majimbo said she had leave Kenya after she saw it unfit to continue with her career noting that she would come back to visit her family but would never come back.

“They were hell bent on my failure. When the whole world was cheering me on Kenya was praying for my downfall so when I got the chance, I packed my bags and I left. I'll go to see my family but I left and I'm never going back."

Majimbo said she was trolled on the internet by those that she expected would have offered her support. She further noted that

"I have a very complicated relationship with Nairobi. When things started going on well for me there was alot of backlash to me and there were a lot of colorist things said towards me and surprisingly its people from Kenya who were doing that and they were bullying me on the internet," she remarked.

Khaligraph Jones releases freestyle calling for protection of Raila Odinga [Video]

Award winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has released a new free style rap calling for peace after the elections.

In the two-minute-long rap, Khaligraph Jones insists on revering and protecting Raila Odinga though he did not get the top seat. The rapper calls on the president to take care of the former prime minister as he prepares to take over power.