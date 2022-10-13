RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willis Raburu reveals story that landed him lucrative job at Citizen TV [Video]

Amos Robi

Willis started as an intern at Citizen TV in 2010 before he slowly rose to become a household name in the media industry

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has shared details of the story he covered that pushed for his hiring to the media house.

Raburu revealed he broke the norm to travel outside Nairobi but was allowed by his then-bosses to cover a story outside the city.

With the push of his colleagues Steve Shitera and Mohamed Mahmud, Willis who is now a major name in the media industry, did a piece to camera (when a television presenter or a character speaks directly to the viewing audience through the camera) for a story which eventually winded up in a two-part feature series.

The story focused on how the Maasai community undertook their rites of passage where he featured young Maasai men in the process.

“It was one Steve Shitera who insisted we do this Piece To Camera here and Mohamed Mahmud and I obliged. I was an intern then and we weren’t allowed to travel out of Nairobi for features but Peter Opondo and Faridah Karoney believed in me and ‘Rite of Passage’ a two-part feature was born! The Year was 2010!” Raburu narrated.

Raburu has since grown to be a household name in the media space moving from covering hard stories and taking up the entertainment space which has earned him the name ‘Bazu’.

Raburu’s popularity has further seen him grow to even feature in songs. In 2020, Raburu featured Rekless, Breeder LW, Mejja and Ssaru in a releasing Kalale which was a major hit and has since garnered over 8 million views on YouTube.

Currently, Raburu hosts the Friday entertainment show 10 over 10 as well as Sporty Monday where he engages different guests on matters regarding sports.

Besides TV, Willis Raburu has a grown to a family man and is a father of three.

Below is a link to the story done by Willis:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
