Willis Raburu shows off his transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

While showing the great transformation he has undergone, the 10 Over 10 show host shared a photo of his former looks and a recent video clip that showed a great difference.

The father of two revealed that since he underwent the procedure close to four months ago, he has shed over 30kgs saying he still plans to shed more weight.

"The greatest investment you can ever make is on yourself! When I decided to do the bariatric surgery I was so scared, but I did it. Will share the story here soon. 30kgs down so far. The journey continues," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

It is a great transformation for Raburu considering that he had tried many attempts to shed weight which included working out in the gym but his attempts of trying to work with different fitness trainers did not bear any formidable fruits.

Before he settled for going for the surgery, Raburu pointed out that his body had grown a habit of shedding weight and gaining it back afterward which forced him to go for a more permanent and less effort solution.

Back in May 2022, Raburu revealed that he was not doing well health-wise and had no option but to seek a solution to the impediment that presented a health risk in his life.

"By the time I was going for the surgery, I was not doing well. I was 164kg. My pressure was high, my cholesterol was high," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Gastric bypass is surgery that helps people lose weight by changing how their stomach and small intestine handle the food they eat.