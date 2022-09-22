Willy Paul widens his net as he introduces new venture [Photos]

At the launch where he had invited several bloggers, he introduced his new venture which adds to other businesses he runs. The singer said he plans to get more vehicles and find a good Sacco where the vehicles will operate from and be managed.

Pozze, whose real name is Wilson Abubakar Radido, while addressing the people that had come to witness the launch said he already had three of the same kind of vehicles adding that he will be getting more.

"I have ventured into several businesses, my latest one is somewhat off from my line of practice which is the music industry. So I am now getting into the matatu business, and before I completely immerse myself into the same, we have brought like three so far," Pozze said.

Apparently, as he gets into the business, he made it clear that the first one that he launched, a 14-seater won't be used as a matatu but as a private vehicle that will be ferrying people to events.

"And before we get them into routes there is the first one that we would like to launch which will be private. This one will not work like a matatu, it will work like a private vehicle, when you have a party, function, or a private event, we will be the kind of person to reach out to and I have people that are handling that," Pozze cleared on the matter.

According to the music star, the front seats are only meant for VIPs where there is a screen and four more screens at the back, and a sound system that the singer says is out of this world.

He could not let go without throwing a jab at his critics who say he has been reluctant in his musical career and going after ladies adding saying that God is proving his critics wrong in His own time.

"I am excited because people have been faulting me saying I am all about ladies, but so far so good, I thank God because every day I see his goodness and blessings and there is nothing good like God proving people wrong at His own timing," Pozze said.

