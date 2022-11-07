Willy Paul nicknames his cars Rihanna and Beyonce

The 'Njiwa' hitmaker named two of his cars after famous US musicians although he did not explain why he chose to name the cars after the two singers.

Pozze whose real name is Wilson Abubakar Radido said his yellow car which is his latest purchase, will now be called Rihanna while his first white Mercedes Benz will be go by the name Beyonce.

"It was hard but I thank God I now have names for my babies. My recent yellow expensive Benz is called Rihanna and my other expensive white Benz is called Beyonce please mzizoe okay,"? he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

When Willy Paul bought his recent car, he received a lot of criticism with some people saying he had repainted the first one.

When he acquired the yellow car, Pozze said he had decided to reward himself and even thanked the fans for giving him a second chance to do music and bearing with him.

"God did it again! Glory be to the most high God. Thank you my father for yet another beautiful gift. Decided to gift myself for the good job I've been doing, for the clean content.

"I've been releasing. I intend to keep it that way and to you my fans that gave me a second chance Asanteni. It is because of your generosity that I am where I am today. Another Mercedes Benz double sunroof," he said when he bought his second car.

Willy Paul's Mercedes Benz Pulse Live Kenya

The new car came barely two months after the musician also purchased a matatu and venturing into the transport sector.

However, his matatu is not your ordinary psv, it is meant to take revelers to private parties and events and has a fitted sound system and TV screens.

Here are some of the comments from his followers

ni_denimo Alafu hiyo matatu jina ni gani

jalangoo Msanii Tajiri! Chase car ni merc! Double panoramic

___.lyrical.__.lenix__ Weuh Na Mimi hapa kitu niko nayo ya muhimu ni gurudumu ya baiskeli yenye huwa nazungusha kwa kiuno nikiboeka

official_raykayumba Noma Saana bro