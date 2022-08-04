Willy Paul salivates over Jovial as he begs for her love again

On Thursday, Pozee put up a post begging the singer to consider his offer and agree to be his girlfried.

The Toto hitmaker further stated that given a chance he will make Jovial the happiest woman on the planet.

Willy Paul raises eyebrows as he salivates over Jovial publicly Pulse Live Kenya

“Jovial atleast kuwa na utu. Sikatai watu wanasema mimi ni bwana mkunaji, I don't know why... in life lazima kila mtu anachoka na anaamua kutulia mimi hapa naomba nitulie na wewe. Nobody is perfect so we shouldn't judge someone based on his or her past.. Man is to error, but If you give me this chance then for sure I'll make you the happiest woman on the planet earth,” Willy Paul confessed.

Upon seeing the message, Jovial replied; “Ungeanza hivi from the start… no human is perfect, you just needed a good approach,”.

Recently, Willy has been yearning to have a piece of Jovial, saying he is ready to do anything to get hold of the songstress.

Willy Paul raises eyebrows as he salivates over Jovial publicly Pulse Live Kenya

"Wewe nikupata nakukula na ugali ya ushago aki mapenzi wew.

"Maybe I should come slowly jaber… if you know me well then know how much pride I got in me.. so for me to come here and ask you out aaaaaih. Just say yes! Let me show you the other side of life, take you to places you've never been before… I know it's cold out here but I got the skills to warm your heart.. Just give me one day, one night and you'll beg for me," Willy Paul wrote.

Despite Pozee’s public confession, fans were quick to dismiss him, arguing that he is out to clout chase and probably promote a song he has worked on with Jovial.

Willy Paul raises eyebrows as he salivates over Jovial publicly Pulse Live Kenya

desiremangeni 😂😂😂😂Drop that song broooh😂😂😂😂😂🙌

action_blocked._ Broo huyu haezi kupea 😂😂😂😂

__lynox_ 😂😂😂😂😂 toa ngoma hii story iishe n nn wewe

jossemingler 😂😂😂😂😂iyo ni gomma toeni tuuuu🔥🔥🔥