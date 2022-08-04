RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willy Paul salivates over Jovial as he begs for her love again

Dennis Milimo

Just give me one day, one night and you'll beg for me - Willy tells Jovial

Kenyan musician Willy Paul has continued his pursued for singer Jovial with a series of public messages trying to woo her for a romantic relationship.

On Thursday, Pozee put up a post begging the singer to consider his offer and agree to be his girlfried.

The Toto hitmaker further stated that given a chance he will make Jovial the happiest woman on the planet.

“Jovial atleast kuwa na utu. Sikatai watu wanasema mimi ni bwana mkunaji, I don't know why... in life lazima kila mtu anachoka na anaamua kutulia mimi hapa naomba nitulie na wewe. Nobody is perfect so we shouldn't judge someone based on his or her past.. Man is to error, but If you give me this chance then for sure I'll make you the happiest woman on the planet earth,” Willy Paul confessed.

Upon seeing the message, Jovial replied; “Ungeanza hivi from the start… no human is perfect, you just needed a good approach,”.

Recently, Willy has been yearning to have a piece of Jovial, saying he is ready to do anything to get hold of the songstress.

READ: I was depressed 4months- Willy Paul on why he ditched Gospel Music for Secular

"Wewe nikupata nakukula na ugali ya ushago aki mapenzi wew.

"Maybe I should come slowly jaber… if you know me well then know how much pride I got in me.. so for me to come here and ask you out aaaaaih. Just say yes! Let me show you the other side of life, take you to places you've never been before… I know it's cold out here but I got the skills to warm your heart.. Just give me one day, one night and you'll beg for me," Willy Paul wrote.

Despite Pozee’s public confession, fans were quick to dismiss him, arguing that he is out to clout chase and probably promote a song he has worked on with Jovial.

desiremangeni 😂😂😂😂Drop that song broooh😂😂😂😂😂🙌

action_blocked._ Broo huyu haezi kupea 😂😂😂😂

__lynox_ 😂😂😂😂😂 toa ngoma hii story iishe n nn wewe

jossemingler 😂😂😂😂😂iyo ni gomma toeni tuuuu🔥🔥🔥

am_rockstar_abhishek Toe hiyo national anthem mkuu🔥😂

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

