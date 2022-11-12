Will Paul releases his updated version of his rate card

Other celebrities who have revealed their rate cards include but are not limited to, Tiktoker Azziad Nasenya, Diana Marua, and Pritty Vishy among others in a fast-rising influencer business that is taking the country by a great mark.

For Willy Paul, who recently flaunted his two cars, the 'Njiwa' hitmaker the controversial singer will demand Sh 300,000 for a club appearance where he will not perform. The fee will also go up to Sh 600,000 if the club appearance is within Nairobi.

For him to post on his Instagram stories it will cost Sh 200,000 per single post, and Sh 500,000 per feed post. For those who want him to endorse their brands, Pozze revealed that he will be charging 30 million which is negotiable while doing a main outdoor event, he will be charging 1.5 million.

His rate card reveal comes days after socialite and Stivo Simple Boy's ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy took the internet by storm after she shared her pricey rate card.

TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya who took the market by storm years back is believed to be the first celebrity to make public her rate card.

Azziad burst into the limelight in 2020 thanks to her viral 'Utawezana' challenge twerking video.

It is believed that Nasenya charges Sh100,000 for a Tiktok video and Sh50,000 for a live video on the same platform. An advertiser is required to part with Sh100,000, Sh50,000, and another Sh50,000 for Instagram Feed, Instagram story, and Instagram Live respectively.

At the same time, one will pay Sh100,000, Sh30,000, and Sh50,00 for videos, mentions, and placements on YouTube.