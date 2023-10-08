Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

The awards ceremony was attended by a majority of this year's winners as well as top influencers who made it as runners-up in the 22 categories.

Across Pulse Africa markets, the awards this year received over 2.7 million votes from our audiences in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire.

Full list of Pulse Influencer Awards winners and runners-up

The awards also witnessed a lot of firsts. One significant first was that Kenyan influencers scooped both of this year's Pan-African Categories, beating influencers from the other African nations.

Food 4 Education, an organisation founded by Wawira Njiru, scooped the award for Positive Impact Influencer of the Year while Huruma Town Kids took home the award for Most Innovative Pan-African Influencer of the Year.

Comedy Influencer of the Year

This category received an overwhelming response, garnering a remarkable 70,636 votes, highlighting the nominees' ability to attract a vast online audience.

For the third year in a row, Crazy Kennar emerged victorious, clinching the Comedy Influencer of the Year Award.

Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year

The Actor/Actress Influencer of the Year category introduced some fresh talents, and they certainly made a mark! It secured the second spot in terms of votes this year, garnering over 70,000 votes.

Marya Okoth, known for her role in 'A Nurse Toto,' series emerged as the winner for Most Influential Actress of the Year, while Bryan Kabugi claimed the title of Most Influential Actor of the Year.

Business Influencer of the Year

This was no doubt the most contested category which even emerged to have the 3rd highest votes this year.

So heated was the contest that even one nominee was disqualified, however after the entire process was done, Maureen Bandari emerged the winner.

The TikTok Influencer of the Year Award was one of the most anticipated categories in this year's event, and it garnered the fourth-highest number of votes.

Ultimately, Tom Daktari emerged as the well-deserved winner, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the TikTok influencer community.

Concluding the top five most popular categories this year was Facebook Influencer of the Year, having received a total of 59,893 valid votes.

Food Influencer of the Year

Media & Blogger Influence of the Year

Sports Influencer of the Year

Catherine Kamau's memorable night at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Kate Actress also had one of the most memorable nights at the awards ceremony.

She was named the best dressed for her fancy, golden, Gatsby-inspired gown and also scooped the Fashion Influencer of the Year award.

Music Influencer of the Year

Fashion Influencer of the Year

Arts and Photography Influencer of the Year

Tech Influencer of the Year

Linked in Influencer of the Year

YouTube Influencer of the Year

Positive Impact Influencer of the Year

Next Gen Influencer of the Year

Dance Influencer of the Year