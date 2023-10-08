The sports category has moved to a new website.

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Miriam Mwende , Lynet Okumu , Amos Robi , Fabian Simiyu and Denis Mwangi

Here is a full list of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 winners, first runners-up, and second runners-up for each of the 22 categories.

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari
From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

The 3rd Edition of Pulse Influencer Awards came to a glorious conclusion on Saturday at the Nairobi Street Kitchen with the announcement of the 2023 league of winners.

The awards ceremony was attended by a majority of this year's winners as well as top influencers who made it as runners-up in the 22 categories.

Across Pulse Africa markets, the awards this year received over 2.7 million votes from our audiences in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire.

The awards also witnessed a lot of firsts. One significant first was that Kenyan influencers scooped both of this year's Pan-African Categories, beating influencers from the other African nations.

Food 4 Education, an organisation founded by Wawira Njiru, scooped the award for Positive Impact Influencer of the Year while Huruma Town Kids took home the award for Most Innovative Pan-African Influencer of the Year.

This category received an overwhelming response, garnering a remarkable 70,636 votes, highlighting the nominees' ability to attract a vast online audience.

For the third year in a row, Crazy Kennar emerged victorious, clinching the Comedy Influencer of the Year Award.

The Actor/Actress Influencer of the Year category introduced some fresh talents, and they certainly made a mark! It secured the second spot in terms of votes this year, garnering over 70,000 votes.

Marya Okoth, known for her role in 'A Nurse Toto,' series emerged as the winner for Most Influential Actress of the Year, while Bryan Kabugi claimed the title of Most Influential Actor of the Year.

This was no doubt the most contested category which even emerged to have the 3rd highest votes this year.

So heated was the contest that even one nominee was disqualified, however after the entire process was done, Maureen Bandari emerged the winner.

The TikTok Influencer of the Year Award was one of the most anticipated categories in this year's event, and it garnered the fourth-highest number of votes.

Ultimately, Tom Daktari emerged as the well-deserved winner, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the TikTok influencer community.

Concluding the top five most popular categories this year was Facebook Influencer of the Year, having received a total of 59,893 valid votes.

Kate Actress also had one of the most memorable nights at the awards ceremony.

She was named the best dressed for her fancy, golden, Gatsby-inspired gown and also scooped the Fashion Influencer of the Year award.

Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

Pritty Vishy overwhelmed in emotional reunion with her mother at JKIA [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a blasts congregant for making request after tithing Sh500

Akothee loses Sh500K from her account in 2 days, vows to storm bank

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Watch Akothee joke on dating during meeting with tycoon Mwenda Thuranira

Flaqo tackles Kibe's criticism after buying girlfriend Keranta a car

Winners get crowned at the Pulse Influencer Awards Gala Night [Live Blog]
Maureen Waititu celebrates Frankie's move

