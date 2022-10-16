Winnie Odinga is back on Twitter after an ugly spat with a cryptic message

Announcing the return, she noted that her mentions were in shambles saying that people have been talking about her since she left the social media platform.

Touching on an election campaign and an election day, the 32-year-old left a cryptic message that leaves many guessing and one which could be linked back to the online spat.

"Back on Twitter after some time and my mentions are in shambles. I see you've been talking. Just be knowing there's a whole different system between an election campaign and an election day. If I was handling the latter I'd be tweeting this from the wedding venue," she tweeted.

Winnie was involved in a nasty altercation with several players in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition that saw them exchange harsh words and accusations before her Twitter account was deactivated.

Winnie has been a dominant player in her father's political campaigns, both online and offline with her social media accounts active throughout the campaigns as she delved into politics, campaigning for her father and criticizing the competing side, the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Her last footprints on Twitter were controversial as she was involved in a bitter altercation with city lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir on September 13.

"Since 2005, I supported freely every political journey of Raila Odinga. Today, Kenya begins a new chapter under President William Ruto. Those that let down Baba like Winnie Odinga and others at Azimio Secretariat now want to troll me. The trolling is misplaced & ill-advised," said the lawyer in a tweet before Winnie fired back saying: "Shut up for once."

Azimio blogger, Abraham Mutai weighed in on the matter noting that Winnie is among the people who misled Mr. Odinga, and that she should be the last person to speak.

Winnie Odinga casting her vote during Kibra by-election.

“Without fear or contradiction, Winnie Odinga is the reason there is a movement called Hustler Nation. She embodies the full regalia of an entitled arrogant rich prick who thinks the rest of us have to bow down to her because; Her father. We shall tell these stories properly,” Mutai wrote.