Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Speaking on Iko Nini Podcast, Winnie said the death of her brother was not something she could get over at once but something she has learnt to live with further noting that grief differs and people mourn their loved ones differently.

Winnie said sometimes are overwhelming and she misses the presence of her brother who she described as her defender.

“You don’t get over it, its just something you learn to live with, but then there are tough times when some people are playing around with me and am like if my brother was here you would be done but it is a difficult thing,” Winnie said.

Winnie Odinga and late brother Fidel Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Winnie noted the best way to go through the grief process was actually mourning the lost kin, noting that there was non shortcut to mourning a loved one. She revealed that after the burial of his brother she sunk into immense depression forcing her to seek the medical help from therapists.

“When he died I didn’t cry, I just started crying when we were now burying him but then when you are doing a funeral process there are a lot of people but its after the body has gone in that now you feel it and that’s really the time guys enter depression,” Winnie said.

Winnie said her sister-in-law introduced her to a therapist who helped her get through the situation and revealed that she now has three therapists whom she shares her issues with.

Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns Pulse Live Kenya

“I went to the worst depression after he died and that’s when my sister in law took me to meet a therapist believing in stuff like that, talking about it and now I have three but I don’t tell them all the whole story,” she noted.