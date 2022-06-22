RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Authors:

Amos Robi

Winnie revealed she now has three therapists who assist her handle her issues

Winnie Odinga and late brother Fidel Odinga
Winnie Odinga and late brother Fidel Odinga

Winnie Odinga, Raila Odinga’s youngest child has opened up on how the loss of his elder brother Fidel Odinga in 2015 changed her life.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Iko Nini Podcast, Winnie said the death of her brother was not something she could get over at once but something she has learnt to live with further noting that grief differs and people mourn their loved ones differently.

Winnie said sometimes are overwhelming and she misses the presence of her brother who she described as her defender.

“You don’t get over it, its just something you learn to live with, but then there are tough times when some people are playing around with me and am like if my brother was here you would be done but it is a difficult thing,” Winnie said.

Winnie Odinga and late brother Fidel Odinga
Winnie Odinga and late brother Fidel Odinga Winnie Odinga and late brother Fidel Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Winnie noted the best way to go through the grief process was actually mourning the lost kin, noting that there was non shortcut to mourning a loved one. She revealed that after the burial of his brother she sunk into immense depression forcing her to seek the medical help from therapists.

“When he died I didn’t cry, I just started crying when we were now burying him but then when you are doing a funeral process there are a lot of people but its after the body has gone in that now you feel it and that’s really the time guys enter depression,” Winnie said.

Winnie said her sister-in-law introduced her to a therapist who helped her get through the situation and revealed that she now has three therapists whom she shares her issues with.

Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns
Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns Pulse Live Kenya

“I went to the worst depression after he died and that’s when my sister in law took me to meet a therapist believing in stuff like that, talking about it and now I have three but I don’t tell them all the whole story,” she noted.

The 32-year-old has been key in his fathers campaign being seen in his company during campaign trails.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Akuku Danger's emotional appeal for help to raise Sh823K

Akuku Danger's emotional appeal for help to raise Sh823K

Sarkodie shares first encounter with Beyoncé, says Ghanaians won’t believe him

Sarkodie shares first encounter with Beyoncé, says Ghanaians won’t believe him

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video]

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video]

I charge Sh2.3 million for shows - Akothee reveals

I charge Sh2.3 million for shows - Akothee reveals

Swear in Raila Odinga right now - Jalang'o tells IEBC

Swear in Raila Odinga right now - Jalang'o tells IEBC

Akuku Danger discharged, can't leave over Sh823,000 bill

Akuku Danger discharged, can't leave over Sh823,000 bill

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Kenyan Musician Juliani

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan, Vera and her family, Nicola and Chantal,

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist