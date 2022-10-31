RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adios; Inooro TV presenter exits after 7-year screen presence

Masia Wambua

Change is inevitable, she said as she left to pursue other interests.

Winrose Wangui. She exited Inooro TV after 7 years at the station.
Prime time news anchor at Inooro TV, Winrose Wangui, has left the station after working at the media house for seven years.

The newscaster, who anchors news in the local Kikuyu language, announced to her listeners on live TV that she had done her last broadcast at the station on October 30.

During the announcement, Wangui stated that she has had a beautiful, learning journey and an exciting experience at the Royal Media Services-owned station, adding that she was taking a new direction.

"Change is Inevitable. It's my last bulletin and my last day of service at Royal Media Services (Inooro TV). What a beautiful journey! 7 years and looks like yesterday. It has been such an exciting experience but now I have to say goodbye to my colleagues and our amazing audience," she said.

While using her local dialect, Wangui thanked God, and the company for the opportunity to serve under the brand, she also thanked colleagues for their support in making her a reputable journalist, and her fans who formed her audience for giving her their ears and eyes as she leaves to pursue other interests.

Winrose Wangui who has left Inooro TV after 7 years in the station
"Thanks to the RMS fraternity for offering me this opportunity and you the people that formed our daily audience. To my Family, All my supporters, and friends it has been such an honor. May the Almighty God bless you now and forever," she added.

In her exit note, she recollected her journey when she joined the station seven years ago, saying that she was a naïve small girl who knew nothing about the media industry but leaves as a package of knowledge and a voice in the industry, especially while broadcasting in her local language.

She also recognized several leaders at the station and departmental heads for being pivotal in her growth as a journalist.

Winrose Wangui, former news anchor at Inooro TV
"To the chairman, S.K Macharia, Vice Chair Gathoni Macharia, M.D Wachira Waruru, Linus Kaikai, and the whole RMS family. I began the journey as a young and novice person and I leave with lots of experience," she stated.

She was intercepted by a section of other employees led by Francis Gachuri, and other colleagues as she made her final remarks, presenting a cake in celebration of the anchor's time and work at the station.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
