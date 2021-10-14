Wizkid becomes 1st African artist to reach top 10 in Billboard's Hot 100 chart [Pulse Contributor]

On Tuesday (October 12), Wiz became the first African artist to crack the Top 10 list on American Publication Billboard's Hot 100 chart as a lead artist, thanks to the international hit, Essence remix, featuring Tems and Justin Bieber that is now sitting at No. 10 after moving from No. 11. This is the 14th week the smash hit has been on the chart.

If you are unfamiliar with the Billboard Hot 100 charts, it's a segment of the Billboard charts that ranks songs across all genres based on the U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data. This means that Wiz has the 10th hottest song in the all-genre ranking in the US.

Generally, Essence marks Wizkid's second entry on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 since being featured on Drake's number one hit, One Dance in 2016. It's also Wiz's third entry on the charts since appearing on Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl along with SAINt JHN which debuted at number 76.

Essence was originally released in October last year as part of Wizkid's fourth studio album, Made in Lagos. The cut earned so much hype from Afro Pop lovers around the world that Canadian R&B singer, Justin Bieber, later laid down an extra verse on the remix version.

The remix's popularity exploded internationally and received massive spins during the 2021 summer in the US. In July, Essence made its first Billboard Hot 100 entry after debuting at number 82. Following its success, Wiz followed up Made in Lagos with the deluxe version in August 2021 that included Essence remix.

Just last week, Essence was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after selling 1 million copies in the US. These sales stem from digital sales, streaming, and radio airplay data.

Speaking to Rolling Stones, Wizkid explained how the record came about. "I remember that day. I had like six producers in the room. I was recording the last song on the album, and, yeah, Tems came in the room, we made [“Essence”] together. It was just easy, man. She’s got an amazing voice. Everything is special about Tems. Everything."

Tems, whom Essence is her first entry into Billboard Hot 100, also shared her account on the making of the hit. "There were like two beats, and they said, “Which one is your favorite?” And the beat that became “Essence” was my favorite," she began.

Pulse Nigeria