RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid pays tribute to Davido at his MSG Madison Square garden concert

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid paid tribute to his rival, Davido at his Madison Square Garden concert in New York, USA.

Afrobeats titans, Davido and Wizkid
Afrobeats titans, Davido and Wizkid

The Grammy winner recently thrilled New York City with a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden (MSG) where he expressed his condolences to the grieving singer who lost his son some weeks ago.

Recommended articles

During Wizkid’s performance, DJ Tunez, played Davido’s 2011 smash hit song “Dami Duro” to the admiration of the crowd.

The gesture charged up fans as they clapped and danced to show appreciation to Wizkid for the rare gesture.

In videos making rounds on the Internet, the DJ said, “Davido we love you, OBO, we love you. I see you Davido. This one is for OBO.”

The act is understood to be a message of support to Davido and Chioma over the recent loss of their son, Ifeanyi who drowned and died in the pool back in October at the family’s residence in Lagos State.

Wizkid and Davido kindled reconciliation rumors some months ago after the two had what we could call one of the Nigerian music industry's biggest beef.

Although the reason for their strained relationship remained unknown, it can be traced as far back as 2011, during their startup days in the industry.

Meanwhile Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland are yet to respond to their son’s death.

He has, however, canceled his Are We African Yet (A.W.A.Y) concert which was slated to hold in November 2022.

The event has been rescheduled for November 2023.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Music director behind Otile Brown, Ali Kiba videos flaunts expensive rides [Photos]

Music director behind Otile Brown, Ali Kiba videos flaunts expensive rides [Photos]

Anerlisa Muigai's message to Diana Marua after bold confession

Anerlisa Muigai's message to Diana Marua after bold confession

Wizkid pays tribute to Davido at his MSG Madison Square garden concert

Wizkid pays tribute to Davido at his MSG Madison Square garden concert

Jackie Matubia and fiancé defend 'poor' dressing during Wakanda launch

Jackie Matubia and fiancé defend 'poor' dressing during Wakanda launch

Meet TK Lyon, rapper who won Tusker Nexters music talent search

Meet TK Lyon, rapper who won Tusker Nexters music talent search

Simon Kabu loses bag with valuables to thieves in London [Video]

Simon Kabu loses bag with valuables to thieves in London [Video]

Harmonize blasts former boss Diamond for being an Asake copycat

Harmonize blasts former boss Diamond for being an Asake copycat

Octopizzo, Matata and Buruklyn Boyz among artists to perform at Sol Fest [Full List]

Octopizzo, Matata and Buruklyn Boyz among artists to perform at Sol Fest [Full List]

Bahati releases new song, 'My Beginning' [Watch]

Bahati releases new song, 'My Beginning' [Watch]

Trending

Quiver Lounge owner breaks silence on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Nameless and a fan he met in a cinema hall who looks like her wife Wahu

Nameless excited as he meets Wahu's look-alike [Photos]

Simon Kabu and Sarah Kabu

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022