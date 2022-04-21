RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Banky W had expressed his disappointment over Wizkid's absence at his wedding.

Banky W and Wizkid
Banky W and Wizkid

Nigerian music star Wizkid has responded to Banky W's recent comments about his absence from his wedding.

Recommended articles

Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi were guests at Ebuka's BlackBox interview series.

In his usual manner, the music star left a short message on his Twitter page as a response to Banky W's interview.

"LOL," he tweeted.

Banky W had revealed that he was disappointed with the former EME signee for not showing up at his wedding.

"Was I disappointed that he wasn't at the wedding? I was but I know he tried because there was a show with a lot of the artists...I think it was One Africa," he said.

"As a matter of fact Tiwa ended up...there was business class and she took economy seat so she could make it. But he called at the time that he was so sorry."

Nigerian music stars Banky W and Wizkid [Instagram/BankyW] [Instagram/Wizkid]
Nigerian music stars Banky W and Wizkid [Instagram/BankyW] [Instagram/Wizkid] Pulse Nigeria

He also spoke about Wizkid's contract with EME and how he made his exit from the record label easy devoid of drama.

He also said Wizkid left the label without fulfilling his part in the contract.

"I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums... I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don't want anybody to stay where they want to stay." he said.

Wizkid with Banky W
Wizkid with Banky W ece-auto-gen

Wizkid signed a record deal with Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009.

He released two albums 'StarBoy' and 'Ayo' under the record label.

He left the label in 2014.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Davido reveals he is in a relationship

Davido reveals he is in a relationship

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Kanze Dena's sweet message to son Amani as he turns 16

Kanze Dena's sweet message to son Amani as he turns 16

Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa welcome newborn on his birthday [Photos]

Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa welcome newborn on his birthday [Photos]

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

I want to do a collabo with Rihanna - Diamond Platnumz opens up

I want to do a collabo with Rihanna - Diamond Platnumz opens up

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky reportedly arrested

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky reportedly arrested

Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, & Latto to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, & Latto to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Trending

Jalang'o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Waihiga and Joyce (Instagram)

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]