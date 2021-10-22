Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has revealed that Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of his hit record ‘Essence’.
Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’
Wiz says he had Bieber have made more music together.
Wizkid had Bieber on the remix of his successful record ‘Essence’, which is off his 2020 album ‘Made in Lagos’.
Bieber’s appearance on the record has further driven the song up the Billboard Hot 100 Chart-the remix is currently number nine.
Speaking about the remix, Wizkid revealed that it was Bieber that reached out to him.
“He reached out to me and he loved the record. He sent the verse and it was just fire,” Wizkid told American entertainment media platform, Complex.
“We linked up and we performed it together. We got some more music together as well.”
Bieber was excited when he jumped on the remix, taking to his social media to thank Wiz for letting him be on the 'song of the summer'
He also went ahead to create his video for his verse and brought out Wizkid to perform the song on his set at Made in America.
Wizkid has broken several records with the record ‘Essence’, which also features Nigerian singer Tems.
In July, it became the first Nigerian song to crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart and rose to top-20. In September, it topped the Billboard Hip Hop and R&B chart and in October became the first Nigerian song to be certified platinum in the United States.
