Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

In another giant stride for Nigerian music, international megastar and multi-platinum-selling artist Wizkid sold out the Tottenham Stadium in a landmark show.

On July 29, 2023, over 60,000 people reportedly turned out to watch the Grammy winner in his first stadium headline show in the United Kingdom.

The show is one of the stops for Wizkid's tour of his fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego' which he dropped in November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the landmark concert, Wizkid performed songs from his last album including several classic records that soundtracked his rise to the top of the industry.