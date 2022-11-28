RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid is set to perform in London Stadium come 2023 in what is set to be a historic performance.

Details: Wizkid has set 1st June 2023 as the date for his London Stadium performance which is part of his 'More Love, Less Ego' tour.

The performance will see the megastar become the first African to perform at the 80,000-capacity ground which currently serves as the home of premier league side West Ham United.

On 11th November 2022, Wizkid released his 5th studio album 'More Love, Less Ego' and he followed it up with his 2023 tour dates that will be kicking off with shows in America and Canada.

More recently, Wizkid sold out the 20,000-capacity Zigo Dome in the Netherlands where he thrilled fans with a selection of his classic hits.

While Wizkid is yet to officially announce the date for his London stadium show, he hinted at the show via his Twitter. The ticket for the show is already available online and it indicates June 1st, 2023 for the show.

Wizkid's London stadium show is coming off the back of Burna Boy's earlier announcement that he will be performing at the stadium on 3rd June 2023.

Wizkid's decision to put his show just two days before Burna Boy's show has generated a reaction from fans, especially since the two were involved in an online exchange of words days before Wizkid released 'More Love, Less Ego'.

At any rate, the prospects of two Afrobeats megastars selling out the 80,000-capacity London stadium in 3 days is another high point for Afrobeats.

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

