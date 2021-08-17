Woman interrupts Samidoh's performance shouting Karen Nyamu's name [Video]

Samidoh who was in the middle of his performance could only afford a giggle as the seemingly drunk woman became louder as she struggled to get to the frontline at the show.

“Where is Karen? Is she breast feeding? I hear she is expecting another child,” the Kikuyu speaking reveller continued her loud and intrusive theatrics.

Samidoh could be seen mouthing some words in response but his voice got lost in the noisy background.

Domestic violence accusations

It was the musician’s first show since he released a new song called, Muthoniwa just days after Karen Nyamu accused him of domestic abuse and announced that she was expecting his child.

Nyamu who is a Director at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company said the argument ensued after her trip to Mombasa which she said was work-related.

She claimed that he stormed into her house on Monday, night August 7, and accused her of cheating on suspicion that she was with another man in Mombasa.

The aspiring politician accused the musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 pro max which retails for Sh150,000.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti,” She said.

Nyamu said she would file a police report and take Samidoh to court despite it being the first time he has laid his hands on her.

She said such insecurities are the reason she doesn't wish to get married, especially to a man who is possessive.

The lawyer also revealed that she had expressed her thoughts on their toxic relationship to Samidoh.

Karen and Samidoh tumultuous affair

In February 2021, Karen confirmed that the Kikuyu singer is the father to her son Sam Muchoki Jnr after months’ of speculations.

In March, Samidoh confirmed that indeed he had an affair with Karen Nyamu, which led to the birth of their son.

The singer said that he had put his family and himself in a bad situation, but has never left his wife of 11 years, for another woman.