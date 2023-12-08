Women have turned me into a dating guinea pig - Saha talks painful dating history

"There is no youth women have hurt like me on this earth... I think after they finish school, they tell them to go and disrespect Saha so that when they are done ruining my life, they go and find men to get married to," said the Mpa Love hitmaker in an interview with Diaspora Connect Ug.

"They found a doll in me. Women play with my mind... I reached a point and started wondering if they sit in a meeting to discuss how to treat me. But it's like I was also bewitched. Because they all say the same things to me but I don't seem to learn."

One of King Saha's best projects of 2023 is a song based on his ex-girlfriend who dumped him because his music career wasn't taking off. The song titled Pretty Pretty even attracted Zari Hassan's attention.

King Saha, real name Mansour Ssemanda, originally released the song eight years ago and it was then produced by Ark Menz, who also goes by Meddie Menz, and is popularly known for music video directing.

But this year he tapped Feffe Bussi for a remix of the song and it's now Bussi's most viewed video on YouTube.

King Saha sings about a girl whom he once dated and she left him because his career was taking off.

"Nothing is coming out of your hustle," the crooner belts out the lyrics full of melancholic memories as he recalls what the ex told him. "You've released a number of songs but we are not listening to them."