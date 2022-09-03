Women on my case, you're cheating with married men, leave me alone - Zari

"Women who are on my case, leave me alone. You are cheating with married men, leave me alone. You are hidden like ARVs. Tell me if I'm lying," she said in a TikTok video.

"You like men who are already in relationships. You are hidden like ARVs. You allow these men to use you in darkness. But he can't sit with you at a restaurant and have a coffee with you," she went on.

"He can't even lie to his wife that it was a business meeting. He can't sit with you in public. You are hidden like ARVs. Used like condoms, dust bin. You wanna talk about me? Me, who is in love, who doesn't steal a married man."

Zari, 42, has come under constant attack on social media ever since she started dating Shakib Lutaaya.

Lutaaya was perceived by many to be in his mid-twenties, making him almost half her junior and in the same age range as her oldest son, but Zari recently claimed that her boyfriend is 30.

Zari is 41.

Zari Hassan

She also claimed that people wouldn't tell she is old if they didn't know her children.

I'm "turning 42 and you would not tell unless you know I have older children if you didn’t know me before but you think because I have older kids It looks like [I] am too old," she said.