RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Women on my case, you're cheating with married men, leave me alone - Zari

Mzee Asingwire

Socialite Zarinah Hassan, commonly known as Zari, believes there is a group of women that shouldn't criticise her relationship choices.

Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya

Zari, who has been pushed into defence mode as criticism questioning her move to date a man younger than her piles up, has said women who are sleeping with married men shouldn't be among those criticising her.

Recommended articles

"Women who are on my case, leave me alone. You are cheating with married men, leave me alone. You are hidden like ARVs. Tell me if I'm lying," she said in a TikTok video.

"You like men who are already in relationships. You are hidden like ARVs. You allow these men to use you in darkness. But he can't sit with you at a restaurant and have a coffee with you," she went on.

Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya Pulse

"He can't even lie to his wife that it was a business meeting. He can't sit with you in public. You are hidden like ARVs. Used like condoms, dust bin. You wanna talk about me? Me, who is in love, who doesn't steal a married man."

Zari, 42, has come under constant attack on social media ever since she started dating Shakib Lutaaya.

Lutaaya was perceived by many to be in his mid-twenties, making him almost half her junior and in the same age range as her oldest son, but Zari recently claimed that her boyfriend is 30.

Zari is 41.

Zari Hassan with Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan with Shakib Lutaaya Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

She also claimed that people wouldn't tell she is old if they didn't know her children.

I'm "turning 42 and you would not tell unless you know I have older children if you didn’t know me before but you think because I have older kids It looks like [I] am too old," she said.

Zari has five children, two with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and three with the late Ivan Semwanga.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Nicholas Asingwire is a tech &amp; lifestyle writer
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi launches own club, Size 8/DJ Mo drama & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi launches own club, Size 8/DJ Mo drama & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Women on my case, you're cheating with married men, leave me alone - Zari

Women on my case, you're cheating with married men, leave me alone - Zari

Former Miss Universe Kenya gifted Sh10M Porsche[Photos]

Former Miss Universe Kenya gifted Sh10M Porsche[Photos]

Nandy's husband Billnass narrates scary labor room experience

Nandy's husband Billnass narrates scary labor room experience

Dufla Diligon shaves signature dreadlocks as he declares love for Anerlisa Muigai[Video]

Dufla Diligon shaves signature dreadlocks as he declares love for Anerlisa Muigai[Video]

DJ Bash opens up on 6 ways he has attempted to fight depression

DJ Bash opens up on 6 ways he has attempted to fight depression

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Bien-Aime Baraza celebrates wife's birthday with heartwarming message

Bien-Aime Baraza celebrates wife's birthday with heartwarming message

Alikiba cancels major album tour last-minute

Alikiba cancels major album tour last-minute

Trending

DJ Mo and Size 8 house in Lavington

Size 8: Why I left my matrimonial home after fight with DJ Mo

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Former Jalang'o employee Eli Omundu

Eli Omundu reveals amount they stole from Jalang'o as he begs for re-hiring