Worst birthday ever – Nadia Mukami displeased by her 26th birthday celebration

Amos Robi

Nadia marked her 26th birthday on November 9

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami

African pop star Nadia Mukami is disappointed by how her 26th birthday went down.

The singer on her Instagram revealed that this was her worst birthday celebration not revealing why she did not enjoy her big day.

The singer who turned 26 on Wednesday, November 9 did on her social media platforms also did not share any images or videos of how her birthday went down leaving her fans in the dark.

On her Instagram on the day of her birthday, Nadia expressed excitement about turning a year older saying her young family was her priority going forward.

“Chapter 23 + 3 😁🎂🎂🎂 Happy Birthday to me♥️ So much to be grateful for this year since my life changed! I would choose my young, small family over and over again ❤️,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Her fiancée Arrow Bwoy on the other hand penned a beautiful message where he spelt his love for Nadia, expressing the growth in their love and praising the good mother she is to their son Haseeb Kai.

“The Bond Growing stronger on a Daily. An amazing mother to our son, a wonderful lover and a friend, @nadia_mukami I am loving the lady you have become … May The Almighty grant you All your wishes as you turn 23 😁 happy birthday my Queen I love you ❤️ pona Haraka Tufanye ile kitu,” Arrow Bwoy wrote.

Nadia however had a milestone to find joy in as just 3 days before her birthday, she treated her mother to a beautiful retirement party.

Nadia had just performed at the Choma na Ngoma event the previous night but made effort to see her mother exit the labour market in style.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Nadia prayed for blessings upon her mother as she exited the labour force.

“Thank you, God, for blessing me so that I can Bless my mother!! Ndio Kuingia Retirement party😁😁😁😌😌😌🔥🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

Nadia’s mother has been supportive of her daughter’s career especially as she just got in. The singer has previously revealed that her mother would wake up in the middle of the night to pray for her when things were hard for her.

Below is a video of how the retirement party went down:

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
