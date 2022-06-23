WRC Safari Rally names the only festival authorized to use their logo

In a letter to media house, the WRC rally categorically stated that the Koroga Festival will be the only official event partner and urged attendees to ignore every other event claiming to be affiliated to its brand.

This warning comes after the sudden unveiling of many events claiming to be affiliated to the Safari Rally.

Touted as one of the most famous music festivals in East and Central Africa, Koroga Festival makes a comeback after a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Jamaican reggae star Tarrus Riley set to Headline Koroga Festival in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya

This edition will be 4 days long and is set to give its endearing fans an amazing experience during the Rally.

According to Farida Idris, the WRC Koroga Festival will be a four-day food, fashion, and music festival.

"The WRC Koroga Festival will be a four-day food, fashion, and music festival that will bring us the best talent from across the continent to showcase the best we have from here in Kenya and around the region. We will bring together the best Kenyan DJs, and the best artists and create an opportunity to enjoy the Safari Rally on a totally different level,” said Farida Idris, Capital Group’s Commercial Director and the Project Director Koroga Festival.

The artistes’ lineup is made up of; Mugithi singer Samidoh, Burukylyn Boyz, Otile Brown, Nviiri the Storyteller, Kamanu, Gravitti Band and Jamaican star Tarrus Riley as the headliner. The DJs line-up for day four of the event features; DJ G Money, DJ Protege and DJ Adrian,