Inside Mercy Kyallo’s Sh40,000 per night luxurious cottage [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Betty Kyallo's younger sister making money moves

Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Mercy Kyallo is making money moves with yet another venture.

The entrepreneur recently invested millions to renovate and furnish a 1970’s 5 bedroom bungalow, turning it into a modern country style home and christening it ‘The Yallo Residency.’

A quick spot check on Air BnB indicates that the facility costs a tidy sum of 400USD a night.

A close look into the tastefully furnished home located in the heart of the serene Tigoni leaves no doubt that it is worth every penny.

The house has a spacious balcony that is tastefully furnished and decorated with unique artistic pieces.

A comfortable sofa is also available in the balcony for one to relax as they absorb the breath-taking scenery or watch the sunset.

The living room features two green sofas, a huge flat screen TV mounted to the wall and many other essentials to make guests comfortable and enjoy their stay.

It is spacious and tastefully decorated, with Mercy opining that it is perfect for catching up with family or friends as well as for watching movies and playing video games.

The decoration is priceless and features some of the best pieces collected by the entrepreneur during her travels around the country.

“I have decorated it with pieces I have found all across the country during my travels and so it’s just a beautiful place to sit and look at anything,” Mercy explained in one of the videos on her YouTube channel.

The dining area which is located next to the living room is equally magnificent with a safari cum vintage theme.

A huge window lets in the light into the dining room and gives one a perfect view of the lush tea plantations in the area.

The bedroom is artistically designed with perfect interior design to give guests the comfort they need.

The house has two guest bedrooms that are tastefully furnished with large windows to allow in natural light and give one a clear view of the beautiful scenery.

The master bedroom features a king-size bed, a sofa, and a table.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
