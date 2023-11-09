I’m being pressured by family and friends to get married – Yemi Alade

Despite the widespread rumours of her marriage to her manager, the crooner who is also an actress subtly clarified her relationship status by stating that when the time is right, it will happen.

”People often get married, especially towards the end of every year. I’m not feeling pressured. When the time is right, it will happen.”

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM, Yemi Alade said:

“Family pressure is a challenging thing to resist because it’s coming from the people I respect and look up to, insisting that I should get married.

"However, I believe that if they genuinely have my best interests at heart, they will be patient with me because finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married.

"But beyond that, I don’t think anyone should rush into making the wrong decision of being with the wrong partner,” she added.