The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’m being pressured by family and friends to get married – Yemi Alade

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Yemi Eberechi Alade, has shared her frustrations about societal pressure regarding her marital status.

Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade
Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade

The award-winning artist revealed that she constantly faces pressure from family and friends to get married and have children.

Recommended articles

Despite the widespread rumours of her marriage to her manager, the crooner who is also an actress subtly clarified her relationship status by stating that when the time is right, it will happen.

”People often get married, especially towards the end of every year. I’m not feeling pressured. When the time is right, it will happen.”

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM, Yemi Alade said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Family pressure is a challenging thing to resist because it’s coming from the people I respect and look up to, insisting that I should get married.

"However, I believe that if they genuinely have my best interests at heart, they will be patient with me because finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married.

"But beyond that, I don’t think anyone should rush into making the wrong decision of being with the wrong partner,” she added.

She emphasised the importance of finding the right partner and urged others not to rush into making the wrong decisions in relationships.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I’m being pressured by family and friends to get married – Yemi Alade

I’m being pressured by family and friends to get married – Yemi Alade

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offers rare peek into her personal life

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offers rare peek into her personal life

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Daddy Owen finally confirms nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto

Daddy Owen finally confirms nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto

Kwame Nyong’o explores fresh African perspective in new Kenyan animated series 'Twende'

Kwame Nyong’o explores fresh African perspective in new Kenyan animated series 'Twende'

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Salvado says he was hurn when Bobi Wine unfollowed him

I was hurt when Bobi Wine unfollowed me; I don't even support NRM - Salvado

Brown Mauzo

Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay and Lady Jay Dee

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life