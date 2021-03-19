Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua has called out Kenyans on Twitter, for celebrating the deaths of other people.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Mutua said that people who such or even just imagining the deaths of other people and posting on social media is a measure of how sick our society is.

He went on to say that the worst of these people are the ones who are faceless on social media.

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua

Dr Mutua added that our problems as a society are so deep and that Kenyans have no humanity.

“You know that our society is sick to when people celebrate the death of others, even imagining the death of others and posting it on social media without any regard to their families. Our problems are deep. Hatuna utu. The worst lot are faceless simpletons in social media,” said Ezekiel Mutua.

His words came shortly after Twitter went ablaze with claims that former President Mwai Kibaki had passed on, and shortly after, it had changed to Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who is also very much alive.

This has become a tendency for twitter users where people speculate deaths of influential people.

Dr Ezekiel Mutua has been at the forefront in ensuring that we live in a morally upright society, and has always called out people who don’t live up to good morals.