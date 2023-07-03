The sports category has moved to a new website.

You’d rather stay home - Juliana blasts attention-seekers at funerals

Samson Waswa

As a revered artist, but also as a person with first hand experience of losing a loved one, singer Juliana Kanyomozi has sent out a message to people who go with cameras at funerals to build political and reputational mileage: just stay home!

Juliana Kanyomozi went off on showy mourners at funerals
Juliana Kanyomozi went off on showy mourners at funerals

Bereaved families, according to the 42-year-old songstress, are never interested in mourners with the best speeches or those who give the most at the funeral, but those who genuinely come to condole with the family.

Except if you have never lost a loved one, but these things of coming with cameras and showing off at the funeral…the person who is sitting over the body of a loved one does not care at all about any of that,” Juliana said on Saturday, July 1.

But a person who comes and comforts you genuinely, you will never forget about that person. I know this because I have been through it. It is possible to go to a funeral and mourn genuinely with the family without telling the world about it. You are better off staying at home.

The singer and actress was responding over the weekend to reporters’ questions about her contribution at the funeral of comedian Kato Lubwama last month.

Although there was a social media post purporting to indicate the amount of money she sent to Lubwama’s family, Kanyomozi explained that this was from a fake account and that she would never post something like that.

That was from a fake account, and that is why I rushed to get my account verified. I do support my friends and I go to funerals but I don't put it in public. Even if I went to visit a sick friend, I would never take a picture with them,” she stressed.

Kanyomozi was dealt an unfathomable blow back in 2014 when she lost her then only child, Keron Kabugo.

The 11 year old succumbed to a severe asthma attack which caused his heart to fail at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Six years later in October 2020, the diva gave birth to her second son Taj who recently turned 3.

Samson Waswa
