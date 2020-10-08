Renowned Media Personality Ciku Muiruri has weighed in on the ongoing DJ Mo and Size 8 cheating allegations, stating that sometimes men cheat and their reason of cheating has nothing to do with their partners.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Muiruri argued that men have been wired differently and sometimes they just do things because they believe they can get away with it.

“Your hubby cheats for a myriad of reasons and sometimes they have nothing to do with you. Home life is great; I think I’ll cheat. Interchangeable with home life is bad; I think I’ll cheat. It’s Tuesday, I think I’ll cheat. I’m wearing blue today; I think I’ll cheat. It’s 7pm; I think I’ll cheat. I had a burger for lunch; I think I’ll cheat. Guys are wired differently. They do things sometimes just because they can. And if they believe they can get away with it! Don’t look for a life-changing, jaw-dropping reason,” reads part of Ciuku Muiruri’s post.

Media Personality Ciku Muiruri

She further stated that the opinion that if someone cheats, it should be with someone better looking, doesn’t hold water; “I have never placed that much importance in looks. It’s about how you make him FEEL”.

“Social media went into a frenzy when they saw the lady that Gospel DJ Sammy Muraya aka DJ MO is allegedly cheating on Size 8 with and they harped on and on about her looks. Many are of the opinion that if a man cheats it should be with someone better looking. You think so? When did cheating snobbery take root in our psyche? I have never placed that much importance in looks. Yeah, it helps to be noticed but more important than that - It’s about how you make him FEEL. Never think beauty is enough,” added Ms Muiruri.

The former radio queen also gave an example of her neighbor (back then) who was okay with her hubby cheating on her, only to turn out he had an affair with her house help.

Sneaking into my house

“I used to do a late-night show when I first started on radio. While I was at work, my neighbour used to sneak into my house to have relations with my house help. His wife knew and never caused about it because she thought he was sneaking into my house to sleep with me. (??)

Anyhow, she shared this with a friend, who asked her how he can be with me, when I’m on air until 1am. That’s when the lady stormed to my house and found him with my house help. The next day she came to tell me the story - How my house had been turned in a love nest. Ewwww. One line she said has always stuck with me: It was ok when I thought he was with you but how can he go beneath me???” As I wrote in #LoveisButADream DM for a copy of my book #LoveisButADream for more reasons why cheating occurs. It's rarely for the reasons most people think. 990/-”

DJ Mo has been topic of discussion for the better part of this week after being accused of cheating on his wife.