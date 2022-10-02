Youthful MP Peter Salasya searching for a wife with these qualities

The lawmaker who rose from humble beginnings and only had Ksh 500 in his pocket during his swearing in revealed that top on his list of traits is a God-fearing woman.

Noting that he is not in a hurry, the youthful MP added that the woman who hopes to fill the slot must also be ready to support him in his political career.

Age is also a factor that featured on the list, with Salasya noting that the lady must be focused, supportive and presentable.

The lawmaker also added that the suitable lady to fill the slot must be able to resonate well with the people in the countryside, narrowing down his search to those that can thrive in the countryside while also embracing the allure of the city when the occasion calls for it.

"I am just looking for a very prayerful woman, very young girl, focused girl, supportive girl, presentable and must be able to speak to the people in the countryside. Are you willing to join me we go look for votes?" The lawmaker said in an interview with The Standard.

He ruled out the possibility of being shortchanged, noting that he is an exposed man and will not compromise.

"I'm an exposed man. Kwani naeza pelekwa pelekwa hivi. I am an MP and you know I have convinced people that I am a very intelligent person. I am strong," he added.

Salasya recently shared how he was dumped by his then lover in 2017 after losing the parliamentary contest.

“I loved her so much but when I went to get her back from the man’s house she asked me to leave and go play with my age mates as I could sustain her lifestyle,” Salasya recounted, adding that “Since then my focus changed completely”.

Salasya was among the winners in the August elections, trouncing ANC’s David Wamatsi.