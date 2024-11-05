Commentator turns to fans for help amid struggles with 'Weekend Warm-up'

Launched on August 30, the show features celebrities as they share insights about their private lives, blending entertaining interviews with a platform for upcoming artists to connect with fans.

Comparison with Oga Obinna show

Since its debut, 'The Weekend Warm-up' has been frequently compared to Oga Obinna’s popular YouTube show. In a light-hearted exchange, Oga Obinna humorously accused Commentator of 'copy-pasting' his show’s concept, though there’s no real animosity between them.

Youtuber Commentator 254 Pulse Live Kenya

Many fans have jumped to Commentator’s defence, arguing that the online space has room for similar shows, especially as each creator brings their unique flavour to their content.

Despite the show’s apparent success, Commentator revealed he has been dealing with major difficulties behind the scenes that have made it tough to keep the show running smoothly.

Struggles of running 'The Weekend Warm-up'

Commentator, who hosts the show live every Friday, shared his experiences on Instagram, confessing that his fans might not realise the challenges involved in creating the show.

In his post, he admitted, “Hey fans wangu, need to share an update here with you about something. I want everyone to understand what am going through. Nimekua na challenges mob kwa my show The Weekend Warm Up ni vile tu I don't want to give up but aki nimekua na stress sana acheni tu niwaambie ndio mjue pia its not easy guys,' he wrote.

Youtuber Commentator 254 Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that finding suitable filming locations has been one of the toughest obstacles, especially since he and his team frequently move to new places for each episode.

"The location kupata ndio inatusumbua juu we and the team are always moving kila Friday to new places and mambo imekua difficult sana. Kila Friday unapata naspend pesa mob yenye hairudi through the views and sometimes mtu hufeel down aki," he wrote.

Despite these challenges, Commentator’s commitment to his vision keeps him going. He told fans that he is holding onto hope and faith, believing that one day the show will attract a larger audience and become more sustainable.

"Lakini cause I have a vision for this show, I dont want to let it go ata kama hatupati views saa hii, I have faith in God itafunguka," he wrote.

Youtuber Commentator 254 and wife Maureen Ngigi Pulse Live Kenya

A call for support

Commentator called on fans and potential partners for support. He urged any restaurant, grill, or studio owners who would be interested in partnering with him to reach out.

By securing a more stable location, he hopes to reduce the production costs and focus on growing the show’s viewership and impact.

“Incase you know of a grill, restaurant, studio that can partner with me unaeza hook up. Lets meet on Friday mahali tu tutapata nitaichapa,” he said, adding a touch of optimism despite the difficulties he’s facing.

Youtuber Commentator 254 Pulse Live Kenya