Double blessing for Diana Marua days after welcoming baby Malaika

The mother of three received her third-born, Malaika Bahati on November, 1 after a much-publicised pregnancy which she has been sharing the journey on her YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

The content creator cum rapper Diana Marua whose stage name is Diana B is today, November 5 celebrating her birthday as she turns 33 years.

While sharing the good news of the new milestone, Marua who is the wife to Bahati went back in memory lane saying a time like now in 2021 she had fun with her friends and danced throughout the night in celebration unbeknownst to her that she would be nursing a young baby a year later.

"Last year a time like this, I was preparing to 'Murder' the day with friends, lots of food, drinks, and eventually, dance the night away, which actually happened, I killed it that night. If you told me then that a year down the line I'd be back on Mummy duties, taking care of a newborn, I would literally chase you away with a broom," she said.

Because she has a baby on her lap, it will be hard for her to go out and celebrate as she did in 2021. But in place for the same, Mama Malaika says she has the most precious gift in her hands, Malaika whom she gave birth to on November 1.

"Today, I Celebrate a new year, 33 The gift of life that I can never take for granted. Crowned by the most precious gift ever from above, Baby Malaika, She added.

Her husband, Bahati has also joined hundreds of other netizens who are celebrating together with Diana saying she is the woman who gave his life meaning.

"Happy birthday to the woman who gave my life meaning. There's only one thing I love about you; Everything," wrote Bahati.

Here are some of the messages of goodwill from a section of the netizens wishing Marua well as she begins another chapter age-wise.

