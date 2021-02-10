YouTuber Foi Wambui and Actress cum singer Patricia Kihiro are set to Co-host a brand new TV show dubbed Yes! Ndio! Beeni!, that will be airing on DSTV and Honey Africa TV.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Wambui mentioned that the new show will be out to make proposal dreams come true, as well as help gentlemen pop the big question.

The new show is set to kick off on Wednesday, 17th, 2021.

Foi Wambui

“NEW SHOW ALERT !!

Super excited to be coming back to your TV screens with a brand new TV show. Told y'all I would be back soon!! This show has been in the kitchen for a minute, so I'm excited to finally get to share this news with you!! 😄💃

On this show, my co-host, @misskihoro and I make proposal dreams come true, helping different gentlemen pop the question by planning romantic proposals that are personal and specific to each couple, and putting everything in place for them to get a big YES!! ♥

The show premieres on Wednesday, 17th February, on DSTV channel 173, on @honeyafricatv , Africa's 1st lifestyle TV channel. #yesndiobeeni #honeydstv173

P.s. if you're a gentleman who wants to pop the question and you need our help to make it extra special, email us at info@nusu-nusu.com” reads Foi Wambui’s post.

Wambui is a celebrated radio host on Hot96 and a YouTuber who creates entertaining sketches, self-development and lifestyle-related content. On the other hand, Patricia is also an online influencer and YouTuber.

