YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

The two love birds who are expecting their first children together have released their debut single ‘You’ where they talk about how they intend to love each other.

Kioko who has made a name for himself in the content creation industry is following the path of other creators such as Diana Marua who have similarly ventured into the music space.

The video has so far garnered over 7,000 views and has received lots of positive comments.

Nicholas Kioko's girlfriend Ashley Wambo Pulse Live Kenya

Kioko announced expecting twins with Ashley Wambo on Friday December 9 saying, “Our Hearts are full🙏 Two little sunshines from God. We are excited to announce to you that we are expecting mono-mono twins. We will share our journey with you guys…”

Below are some of the reactions on their songs;

Vallary Alex The song is mwaaaaaah let's go and use the sound on TikTok .You have good voices for singing ...You are my number one couples and I love your content because it contains maturity even the kids can watch,,,

w.a.n.g.a.n.g.a Wambo have really changed Kioko's life and I love how your relationship is more romantic, mature but most of all peaceful,,,,To Kioko you know how to make a woman happy while expectant if all men can treat their women well as Kioko does to his wife then every woman will be happy on her marriage.

Paulina Nduku aaaw this is Amazing and sweet ️ honestly I didn't see this coming u guys u nailed it the vocals the outfit is on top notch ️️️ congratulations much love guys

Tynahmutua Yaani kenya kila mtu ameamua kukua muimbi for sure alot more is coming 🔥

Je.niffer8161 It's a banger 💯😍😍😍😍 I can't get enough of the song 😍😍😍 truly alot more was coming 😍😍😍