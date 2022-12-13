ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

Amos Robi

The lovebirds recently announced that they were expecting twins

Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend Ashley Wambo
Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend Ashley Wambo

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and his girlfriend Ashley Wambo have made an entry into the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The two love birds who are expecting their first children together have released their debut single ‘You’ where they talk about how they intend to love each other.

Kioko who has made a name for himself in the content creation industry is following the path of other creators such as Diana Marua who have similarly ventured into the music space.

The video has so far garnered over 7,000 views and has received lots of positive comments.

Nicholas Kioko's girlfriend Ashley Wambo
Nicholas Kioko's girlfriend Ashley Wambo Nicholas Kioko's girlfriend Ashley Wambo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]

Kioko announced expecting twins with Ashley Wambo on Friday December 9 saying, “Our Hearts are full🙏 Two little sunshines from God. We are excited to announce to you that we are expecting mono-mono twins. We will share our journey with you guys…”

Below are some of the reactions on their songs;

Vallary Alex The song is mwaaaaaah let's go and use the sound on TikTok .You have good voices for singing ...You are my number one couples and I love your content because it contains maturity even the kids can watch,,,

w.a.n.g.a.n.g.a Wambo have really changed Kioko's life and I love how your relationship is more romantic, mature but most of all peaceful,,,,To Kioko you know how to make a woman happy while expectant if all men can treat their women well as Kioko does to his wife then every woman will be happy on her marriage.

Paulina Nduku aaaw this is Amazing and sweet ️ honestly I didn't see this coming u guys u nailed it the vocals the outfit is on top notch ️️️ congratulations much love guys

Tynahmutua Yaani kenya kila mtu ameamua kukua muimbi for sure alot more is coming 🔥

Je.niffer8161 It's a banger 💯😍😍😍😍 I can't get enough of the song 😍😍😍 truly alot more was coming 😍😍😍

Aa_222_b New vibes new music bless up farm you doing great job there @nicholaskioko_ clean energy i love the ❤️ Vibe i din't know you could sing but great work

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

Harmonize greets Christina Shusho with a bow after they bumped into each other

Harmonize greets Christina Shusho with a bow after they bumped into each other

Justina Syokau roasted for photoshopping curvy body [Photo]

Justina Syokau roasted for photoshopping curvy body [Photo]

Taylor Swift joins film making industry

Taylor Swift joins film making industry

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Mammito held a comedy show, Mammito and Friends concert which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Mark Masai

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

Journalist Mark Masai

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV