YouTuber Thee Pluto breaks silence on alleged breakup with Felicity Shiru

YouTuber Robert Ndegwa aka Thee Pluto has finally broken his silence on reports that his relationship with girlfriend and Vlogger Felicity Shiru is on the rocks.
Thee Pluto sets the record straight
On Monday, the YouTuber raised eyebrows among his fans and followers after putting up a cryptic message that left many guessing if all is well in his relationship.
“When you want to spent the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. A lifetime with the should be exciting.
"But what if I’m the only one who pictures that life with that someone and even if that someone pictures a life with me if doesn’t excite her,” reads the post that had raised eyebrows.
However, in a quick rejoinder, Pluto sought to clarify that all is well in his relationship and the post was blown out proposition.
He insisted that he borrowed the quote innocently, only for netizens to insinuate otherwise about his relationship with Felicity.
“Let’s not overthink. Ile caption ya Jana ilikuwa tu caption mmefanya hadi niidelete. Nothing is big, Felicity and I are in good terms na hatuachani,” the YouTuber clarified.
The breakup rumour come after the two rekindle their lost love months after their much publicized breakup in 2021.
The two made the announcement via Pluto’s YouTube channel, confirming to their fans that they are back together, back in January 2022.
“We are back together na tunapendana,” Felicity said.
“We are almost two weeks, na hakuna kubebana ujinga,” added Thee Pluto.
In the video, Pluto explained that they parted ways after he felt that they were not at par as a couple despite him giving his all in the relationship.
“I’m the one who left after getting tired with the relationship. I felt like the energy was not being reciprocated back the way I wanted and that’s why I left. But then Felicity was apologetic and we continued working together and being friends,’
“When we were dating, I knew nothing about her, I never even knew her friends. Something else, I was never in her life because she was secretive. I never knew what she was up to, in terms of goals and what she wants to achieve, it was very private at that time until it reached a point I felt that we were just together in that relationship to do the videos that we used to do,” Thee Pluto explained.
