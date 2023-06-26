The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Martha Kemigisha

Zari and Shakib are the queen and king of contingency plans. The couple hit London hangouts and nightlife following a disagreement with the promoter of the slated White Party. The couple diverted plans and proceeded to spend time together around Birmingham.

Zari took to her Instagram stories to apologise for the cancelled Young, Famous and African All-White Party. In her statement to fans, she said she was stuck in her hotel room due to disagreements with the promoter. After failing to meet her demands, Zari cancelled along with the other cast member Luis Munana.

The couple spent time at Hyatt Regency in Birmingham where they enjoyed some romantic time together. Zari was dressed casually in an orange skin maxi dress with orange sandals. Shakib was rocking shorts, a tee and sneakers with socks.

CHECK OUT: When netizens challenged Zari about being a Musoga

Shakib was spotted sharing a drink with Zari in a romantic display of affection. The two inseparable lovebirds managed to turn around their stay into a bae-cation.

The two then hit the neon-lit Pier1 Club in North London for "Kampala night". The club is famous for a playlist of African dance music spun by house DJs. In a video of the two at the club, Zari flashes their luxury watches.

Back in her hotel room, Zari recorded a video of her apology. She said that the disagreements were over money.

By the time of this publication, ticket sales for the party are as follows. (Ticket prices range from £10 to £1,000. Early bird and "Zari Special" tickets had sold out.)

The Young, Famous and African All-White Party was scheduled for Sunday, June 24.

