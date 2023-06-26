Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Pulse

The couple spent time at Hyatt Regency in Birmingham where they enjoyed some romantic time together. Zari was dressed casually in an orange skin maxi dress with orange sandals. Shakib was rocking shorts, a tee and sneakers with socks.

Shakib was spotted sharing a drink with Zari in a romantic display of affection. The two inseparable lovebirds managed to turn around their stay into a bae-cation.

The two then hit the neon-lit Pier1 Club in North London for "Kampala night". The club is famous for a playlist of African dance music spun by house DJs. In a video of the two at the club, Zari flashes their luxury watches.

Back in her hotel room, Zari recorded a video of her apology. She said that the disagreements were over money.

By the time of this publication, ticket sales for the party are as follows. (Ticket prices range from £10 to £1,000. Early bird and "Zari Special" tickets had sold out.)

