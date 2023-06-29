Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

It was to be held in Birmingham.

Zari had immigration issues with the U.K. government in 2018, making it hard for her to organise such events herself.

Via a gentleman's agreement, Naa agreed to help both Zari and her husband, Shakib, secure visas.

She was to pay Zari £4,000.

On this payment, Zari told Lady Naa to remove costs for Shakib's visa, £1,500 for his Economy Class ticket, and the money for Zari's work permit and some shopping she did for her on arrival.

At 1A.M., Zari demanded her payment and said she wanted to sleep.

It was already time for the show.

Lady Naa told Zari she doesn't have cash. That the money is on her mobile account. It was also impossible to get the whole amount via ATM.

But she showed Zari that she had the money.

She asked her to be patient till the show ends.

She offered the option of a digital payment but Zari insisted on cash.

Zari was unyielding so the promoter finally got cash and gave it to her at 2:30A.M.

At the time of bringing the cash, Zari had gone to bed. They spent the night at Hyatt Regency in Birmingham.

After pleading with Zari, Shakib lifted her out of the bed so she could get dressed and they go to the event.

Naa said Zari also tried to convince the Tanzanian singers that had also come to perform at the show not to go.

They didn't agree with her.

Zari didn't attend the event.

Naa said Zari betrayed her because she has always defended her whenever she's attacked on social media.

Zari later claimed that the payment was not enough.

Naa said she wants a refund of £10,000, and that if Zari doesn't pay it, she will fight to have her banned from traveling to the U.K. again.

She said they are no longer friends.

Zari has said that Lady Naa didn't meet the contractual agreement.

In an audio message that has gone viral on social media, Zari is heard calling Shakib "a fala" who always panics every time they travel together.

That he always panics at airports during questioning. That he needs a thorough briefing before travel.