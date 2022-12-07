Zari threatens to sue blogger for circulating false information

She has not taken it lightly and she has stated that she can sue the blogger for spreading such false information that she never posted.

The blogger posted a screenshot of Zari telling Zuchu to keep off Diamond Platnumz since he is her husband.

Zari seems to be advising Zuchu thus asking her to be careful with how she operates with Diamond.

"...My friend be careful kiki zitakuua my friend. We dili na hizi mambo za mziki vyenye mkataba wako unataka hizi vitu zingine unajidanganya best, because Diamond his my husband forever ijapo unajifanya unaenda nae huko nje za nchi na unakaa kutamba eti ni mume wako.

"Usijidanganye be caraeful sana best. Nakupenda thus way staki ulie baadae" Read the screenshot.

[Be careful my friend and stop the clouts. Just concentrate on your music and stop lying to yourself. Diamond is my husband and despite going abroad for trips doesn't mean that he is your husband. Just be careful since I don't want you to regret it later.]

Zari has warned her fans from falling for what the blogger shared thus clarifying that she never posted such information on her social media accounts.

Zuchu is under Diamond's music label Wasafi and photos of the two musicians having a nice time abroad have been circulated on various social media platforms.

