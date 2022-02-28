RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari Hassan blasts Kenyan rapper for clout chasing using her name

Dennis Milimo

Ugandan Businesswoman Zari Hassan has called out Kenyan rapper Japesa after he insinuated that they have a romantic relationship going on.

Over the weekend, Japesa shared a screengrab from messages in his DM which seemed to imply that he has been chatting with Zari and they had been planning a meet-up.

“Don’t be afraid to slide my brother, I did and it worked,” Japesa captioned the chats which Zari has now confirmed she was not a part of.

However, the virality of the said messages got Zari's attention, where she cautioned the rapper to stop clout chasing using her name.

She mentioned that the musician should just release his music without involving her in unnecessary drama.

“I have never DMed you… Please release your song in peace without chasing clout. I hate when people use my name like this,” Zari Hassan warned.

True to her words, Japesa released a new song dubbed Fine Madam confessing how he loves Zari Hassan.

Japesa’s sentiments on Zari come weeks after the mother of five made it public that she is in love and not afraid to flaunt her new boyfriend on social media.

Following her public announcement, she has been sharing photos of cozy poses with her man, GK Choppa.

Just a few days prior to Valntine's Day 2022, Zari and GK were seen on a shopping spree, but the two could barely keep their hands off each other.

Choppa has been pampering Zari with sweet words as he shared their romantic moments on Instagram. Choppa is a Ugandan businessman based in South Africa as well.

“Love and happiness ❤ Love is a beautiful thing.... #zarithebosslady #gkchoppa money bags,” GK Choppa captioned his photos with Zari.

End of Zari's last relationship

In 2021, Zari featured on the list of celebrities who broke up with their lovers, after going separate ways with the man she was dating then, under unclear circumstances.

The Brooklyn City College CEO had used February 14, 2021 (Valentine’s Day) to unveil the face of her then-new lover 'Dark Stallion'. It was the first time netizens were having a clear look at Zari’s 'Dark Stallion' as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

Months later, the two went separate ways and Zari had to pull down all the pictures she had taken with Dark Stallion.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

