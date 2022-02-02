Over the weekend, photos of Ms Hassan with an unidentified man surfaced online, with a number of gossip pages in Tanzania alleging she was back in the dating scene.

However, the mother of five, came out to caution against spreading the unfounded claims, with a clarification that the man pictured with her is just a good friend.

“He is a friend of mine, please stop spreading lies. We can’t be friends in peace without you assuming mjolo vibes. Eeeh wena!” reacted Zari Hassan. Mjolo is a South African slang word for 'relationship'.

Zari Hassan comes clean on reports of being in new relationship Pulse Live Kenya

The photos that raised eyebrows were taken during Ms Hassan's outing in Durban with a few of her friends and family.

“We are outside, tuko inje, tuli wabweru😁,” she captioned the photos, using Swahili and southern Africa dialects.

End of Zari's last relationship

In 2021, Zari featured on the list of celebrities who broke up with their lovers, after going separate ways with the man she was dating under unclear circumstances.

Zari Hassan's response Pulse Live Kenya

The Brooklyn City College CEO had used February 14, 2021 (Valentine’s Day) to unveil the face of her then-new lover 'Dark Stallion'. It was the first time netizens were having a clear look at Zari’s 'Dark Stallion' as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

Months later, the two went separate ways and Zari had to pull down all the pictures she had taken with Dark Stallion.

Zari Hassan comes clean on reports of being in new relationship Pulse Live Kenya

She also put up a cryptic message, insinuating that she had to let him go because they were not building each other in any way.