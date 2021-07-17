In an Instagram post, Zari was responding to a social media user identified as Mary Wairimu who claimed that Zari and Dark Stallion were no longer an item.

“Ila kiukweli siamini kama huyu darkie ni mchumbake jamani,” wrote Mary, something that really bothered Zari.

Zari Hassan explains why her Bae Dark Stallion is not on social media Pulse Live Kenya

She retorted saying, “Let me break it down for you. You are used to men you can Google and bully when it suits you, when it’s someone you don’t know or google about then it’s a problem. Some people are low-key, some people are drama free, some people don’t want any of your bullshit. I guess that bothers you. Who is he. What does he do. Where does e come from. Who are his exes. So we can stalk and bully them., what car does he drive, what kinda houses does he live in, what’s his profession, what’s his name worth to mention a few. You are bullies and guess what, there’s no info about this one and that’s what perturbing you. Move along, if you think he is my driver, I’m glad. Let him stay a driver so y’all can rest your cases. #NotEveryoneisIntoProvingAPoint.”

This comes days after Zari hinted that she had ended her relationship with Dark Stallion, the man she introduced as her lover in 2021.

A cross check done by Pulse Live indicates that Ms Hassan has deleted all the photos she ever took with her new man, something that has left many fans in speculation.

In a cryptic message, Ms Hassan insinuated that she had to let him go because they were not building each other in any way.

“I miss him, but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me I won’t Keep it” reads Zari Hassan message that has left a section of her fans with questions.