South Africa based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan has once again responded to a fan who claimed that the father of her kids, Diamond Platnumz will dump her again.

“He will still dump you,” said the fan identified as Nyakandito Min Nyiri.

In the exchange seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five asked the fan to hold her heart and say a prayer for it so that the bitterness in her heart can end.

She went on to ask how Chibu will get to hurt her, when they are not even dating, as the fan claimed.

“@nyakandito_min_nyiri how will he dump me when I’m not even dating him. Touch your heart and say a lil prayer for that bitter heart. Now repeat after me… Amen!” responded Mama Tee.

Zari clarifies

This comes a few days after Zari cleared the air, stating that her return to Tanzania with their kids was not because they were getting back together, but because they are co-parenting and the kids had not seen their dad for more than 2 years.

She added that, it was her baby daddy’s idea to bring the kids to Tanzania because he had missed them and couldn't travel to South Africa to see them due to his busy schedule.

“Tuko home, but there is a lot of things happening on social media, lakini for me I brought the kids because their Father want to see them and hakuweza Kuja because he had a lot of things lined up for him. He really wanted to see the kids, it’s been two years, and that’s understandable.

There is one thing as Africans we don’t understand, hatuelewi what’s Co-parenting, naweza kuja hata if he got somebody because it home for the kids regardless of what happened between Us because we are Co-Parenting.

Watu wengine wanasema sijui ataishia Kwake, sijui wamerudina but no, am just here for the kids and we are looking forward to have a good time with the kids and that’s all. Am just here for the kids and am sure he is here also for the sane aspect," said Zari Hassan.

