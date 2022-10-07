Zari reveals her sources of wealth as she warns of con artists [Video]

Zari expressed her disappointment in people who constantly fell prey to scam artists that used her name to extort money from them.

In a video on her social platforms, Zari said she doesn’t deal with forex trading or deal with precious minerals like gold and diamonds. Instead, the mother of five revealed that her businesses revolve around education and brand ambassadorships.

“It is unfortunate that we have to do this again but we have to first off, I don’t do trading I don’t know anything about forex, I don’t know the ins and outs am in education and skills training, I own colleges across South Africa, brand ambassador to so many products, doing TV shows, doing appearances but not forex.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

“A lot of people are using my pictures on the marketplace, anything you see on the marketplace is not mine, stop getting robbed! Be robbed at your own risk” a furious Zari said.

This is not the first time Zari is warning people about being robbed by her imposters as she has constantly warned her fans against being duped.

Other businesses Zari has distanced herself from include flying people abroad for jobs, she has also warned that she never asks for financial help online.

Zari’s Brooklyn City College

Brooklyn City College is a hospitality institution in South Africa that Zari co-founded with her late husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga. The college has campuses located in Rustenburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Vereeniging, Durban and East London.

Zari with her son Pinto Ntale Pulse Live Kenya