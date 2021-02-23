Socialite Zari Hassan is still up in arms with critics who have been talking ill of her new relationship, with a man she has nicknamed the Dark Stallion.

In a post, Ms Hassan once again retaliated that she doesn’t care if her new affair will end in tears, because she is ready to call for an after party.

She went on to call out netizens who hate seeing others happy.

“Even if it ends in tears are they your tears? Well will have an after tears party. People surely love misery; you simply hate seeing others happy. Well it’s all good to me” wrote Zari Hassan.

Stunning photos of Zari and her new Bae ‘Dark Stallion”

Happiness lives here

This is not the first time, the mother of five is fighting off critics over her new relationships. Just the other day, she mentioned that she doesn't care if the relationship will last or not, but she is already having a good time.

"Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don't count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?" wrote Zari Hassan.

For the past few days, Ms Hassan has been flaunting photos of her new Bae on Instagram, gushing over him and how he has been making her happy.

Zari Hassan's post

The mother of five went public with her new relationship on Valentine’s Day, by unveiling the face of her “Dark Stallion” for the first time.

So as, Netizens continue to contemplate if the relationship will last or not, here are a few photos of Zari and her man.

