Zari’s son appointed director, Actress Shish speaks on her thriving film company & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

South Africa-based, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has initiated the process of transferring the Brooklyn City College leadership to her children.

Taking to her Insta-stories, Zari announced that she has appointed her eldest son Pinto Ntale as the new Junior Executive Director at the College.

“Junior Executive Director. Induction, teach them young, can’t wait to see him take over the company. Managing finances,” Zari said in a series of posts.

Brooklyn City College is a hospitality institution in South Africa that Zari co-founded with her late husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga. The college has campuses located in Rustenburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Vereeniging, Durban and East London.

Ex-Tahidi High actor Shish speaks on her thriving film company

Kenyan actress Shirleen Wangari, who rose to fame for her role in Tahidi High and Shuga, is set to make a comeback in the film industry.

Wangari, popularly known as Shish, has been working behind the scenes to build her company and now has enough time on her hands to get back to acting.

“I am yet to get to my highest point as an actress; I have been paying too much attention to building my company, which finally has contracts. Now I can refocus as an actress,” she told The Standard in a recent interview.

She recounted that after leaving the popular Tahidi High show, she began taking part in international productions.

Some of the projects the actress worked on include MTV's Shuga, The First Grader (a film based on the life of former Mau Mau fighter and Kenya's oldest person to join Class 1, the late Kimani Ng'ang'a Maruge), Captain of Nakara, Lost in Africa, Sense8, Wazi FM, Varshita and Peponi (a Tanzanian film which is yet to premiere).

After the international productions well ran dry, Wangari focused on establishing Blackwell, her film company.

“I had seen the grand side of filmmaking and I was not willing to settle for less; I just did not know how tough it would be to build a film company. Now I know,” she explained.

Wangari is currently working on an original film for Mnet which her company is shooting in Mombasa.

“Another is a co-production with Untitled Films in South Africa of a post-apocalyptic film set in 2037 after the worst heatwave hit the world, killing 80 per cent of the population,” she disclosed.

Netflix and the National Film & Video Foundation recently shortlisted the project for financing.

Shish is also working with the Kenyan Film Commission which has funded a film based on Fort Jesus, one of Kenya’s most popular historical sites.

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman Soud alias Zuchu has been forced to defend herself, after an interview she did a while back on Wasafi TV raised eyebrows among her fans and followers.

According to the Sukari hit-maker, the video in question has been tampered with to portray her in bad light and appear like her songs are full of insults.

In the video, the singer is heard the using the word ‘mtambo’ but edited to appear like she was saying ‘mtombo’ (a vulgar Swahili word).

“Siku hizi za karibuni nimekua nikiona hii video ya mahojiano tuliyofanya mwaka jana mimi na mtangazaji @thisisaaliyaah ikisambaa na watu wachache wakijaribu kupotosha maana ya mazungumzo yaliyofanyika. Neno nililotumia hapo ni neno 'mtambo'.

"(I've seen the video circulating online from an interview I did with @thisisaaliyaah and some people have altered what I said during the interview. The word I used is 'mtambo')," Zuchu defended self.

“Mi ni msanii niliesajiliwa na @basata.tanzania hivo najua kanuni na sheria elekezi. Pia ni balozi ninaewakilisha taasisi kubwa kwa akili yangu timamu siwezi kutumia lugha yoyote ya matusi ya wazi kwenye chombo cha habari,” she noted.

The Wana hit-maker also apologized to her fans and Tanzanians at large, over what she termed as being offended by the doctored video.

“Niombe radhi na nitoe pole kwa jamii na mashabiki zangu wote mliokereka na upotoshaji huu. Na naomba mpuuzie upotoshaji huu,” Zuchu said.

Top BBC Swahili news anchor quits after 14 years

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Swahili news anchor Zuhura Yunus has parted ways with the London-based media house after 14 years.

Yunus who became the first woman to present Dira Ya Dunia will anchor her last bulletin on BBC at exactly 9:00 pm on Friday January 14, 2022.

The seasoned media personality has opted to call it quits at BBC, months after putting out her first book, a biography of Biubwa Amour Zahor - she was a female political activist from Zanzibar who took part in the 1964 revolution.

Zuhura joined BBC Swahili back in 2008 as a radio presenter and producer before moving to Swahili TV in 2014, making her the first woman to present Dira ya Dunia.

After exiting the media industry, Zuhura is planning to pursue her interest in authorship and other ventures outside the BBC.

In 2019, Zuhura Yunus again made history as the first woman from Tanzania to read news on BBC World News under their segment Focus on Africa TV, all while wearing a Hijab.

Crazy Kennar's reaction as Don Jazzy shares his funny clip with his 12M followers

Nigerian mogul and music producer Michael Collins Ajereh alias Don Jazzy has excited a section of Kenyans after sharing comedian Crazy Kennar’s funny video with his over 12.7 followers on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Mavin Records President reposted Kennar’s clip describing how rich men vs broke men behave in bed.

The 27-seconds video has already garnered over 984K views and over 9K comments on Jazzy’s page, and his followers can’t get enough of the funny clip.

Upon seeing the repost, Crazy Kennar expressed gratitude towards Don Jazzy for recognizing his work.

“One Love👌I heard you're the richest man in Nigeria DON,” reads Crazy Kennar’s comment under the post.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kennar wrote; “Naaarifiwa nimepostiwa pale Nigeria na Don jazzy. One Love,”.

A good number of Kenyans also camped on Don Jazzy’s page, trying to explain to him who Crazy Kennar is, while others lauded him for vibing with the funnyman’s content.

Sanaipei explains how refusing advances cost her a lot of money

Kenyan musician Sanaipei Tande has opened about the struggles many female entertainers go through in the hands of rogue promoters.

During an interview with Spice FM on Thursday January 13, Sanaipei Tande disclosed that she missed out on many opportunities because of turning down advances from certain promoters.

“I lost shows because a promoter tells you they would like you to go to Naivasha and perform and we agree, there is M-PESA so they send me the deposit and they want it to be a thing for can we hang out or have drinks,” she said.

Sanaipei further stated that some handlers would text her as late as 11:00 pm or 12:00 am which forced her to set boundaries for interactions she did not wish to have.

“There is such a casualness in the industry that I couldn’t deal with, so I lost a lot of shows and a lot of girls would tell me that if you want a DJ to play your songs you have to… do a little something with him,” she narrated.

Speaking about her success in the music industry, Sanaipei said unlike many musicians she was content with the reception her music had gotten.

The Amina hitmaker explained that she was comfortable doing a few shows a year instead of bending over backwards to perform at every single concert.

Sanaipei also touched on how much artists should be paid, adding that the cost of putting together a performance for her was very high.

Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful, Jalang’o, has revealed plans to take his Luo Festival gig international.

On Tuesday, the Kiss 100 presenter said that the annual festival has been scheduled to take place in the United States of America come May 2022.

“USA, we are coming this year! May 2022! #LuoFestival,” reads an update from Jalas.

A description on the official Luo Festival page, describes the event as: “An annual event aimed at celebrating the Luo culture, a culture of class, trendsetters and the learned."

The 2021 Luo Festival went down at the Ngong Racecourse and was graced by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga among other prominent figures.

Why Maina Kageni never contributes to weddings

Seasoned media personality Maina Kageni has made it clear that he doesn’t partake in wedding contributions.

Speaking on Classic 105, Maina said that he doesn’t subscribe to the idea of contributing for couples to be driven in cars they don’t even own.

“I don’t contribute in weddings. Why should I pay for you to be driven in car you will never have?” Maina said.

Maina’s sentiments come months after his colleague at Radio Africa Group, Jalang’o also mentioned that he doesn’t contribute towards weddings or maternity fees.

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri has landed a new job, days after the Red Cross owned station (Switch) closed down rendering its employees jobless.

In a post seen by this writer, Muitiriri has joined TV47 as a Swahili news anchor. He had worked at Switch TV for two years before the station’s management reached on a decision to shut down the station.

“On Dec 31st 2021, my former station officially closed and rendered many of us jobless, COVID-19 manenos, but by 5th of Jan 2022, God had already opened a new door at TV47, Home of Untold Stories!

“I serve a God who neither sleeps nor slumbers. He is a kind and a loving God, He is a good God. He's a miracle worker! I hope that this will convince you that you can actually give your life to Him to truly direct your paths! Bwana Asifiwe!,” shared Frederick Muitiriri.

On December, 31 2021, Muitiriri put up a long Instagram post, detailing his stay at Switch TV and how things had unfolded.

Muitiriri also expressed gratitude towards his former boss Miss Tamima for the opportunity to work with Switch TV.

Harmonize’s 1st reaction as his signee ditches Konde Gang after 2 years

Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali alias Harmonize has issued a statement after his signee and rapper Country Boy announced his exit from Konde Music Worldwide after two years.

The Konde Gang President wished rapper all the best in his future endeavors, stating that his 2 years’ contract has ended.

“Thank you for representing bong Gang for 2 years. Love you brother and I wish you all the best, go make me proud. Always got you back and go shine rasta @Countrywizzt_tz,” reads Harmonize message to Country Boy.

On Sunday, Konde Boy put together a party at the Konde Gang Headquarters, giving his employees and signees a chance to bid Country Boy goodbye as he exits the record label.

In another statement, the Konde Gang, Management explained that Country Boy’s contract had ended and he is now an independent artiste, free to work with anybody.

“Mkataba Kati Ya Konde Music Worldwide Na @countrywizzy_tz umemalizika hii leo tarehe 8 January 2022. Kuanzia leo Country Wizzy atakuwa sanii anaejitegemea aaada ya kufikia makubaliano ya pande zote mbili.

“Konde Music Worldwide inamtakia kila lenye kheri Country Wizzy kwenye career yake ya music pamoja na maisha kwa ujumla 🙏 All the best Wizzy!,” reads the post.

Country Boy was signed to Konde Gang, on September 11, 2020, alongside Killy and Cheed, who had parted ways with Alikiba’s Management (Kings Music).

I regret the day I became famous – Akothee laments after fan did this

Award-winning singer Esther Akoth, aka Akothee, has opened up on struggles of being a famous.

Akothee’s lamentation was prompted by fans who normally record her secretly whenever they see her in public places and act like they don’t care about her privacy.

“Someone tell me why some fans would meet you in a shop, not say hi or one word, pretend like they have not seen you. Then immediately take out their phones and start recording you and taking photos,” Akothee questioned.

The Abebo hit-maker narrated that he almost got physical with a fan who became rude after being caught red-handed recording her and her family.

“When you notice them, they hide. I almost went physical with one fan who became very rude to my sister-in-law who caught her with a whole movie of me and my family shopping. What’s not going on?” asked Akothee.

The singer went on to beg fans not to always rush for selfies whenever they see her in public.

I regret the day I became famous, this bullshit ain't getting funny, Even with my neck support and funny face, some people would still insist on a selfie. Is this really love ama ni kitu sijui? (or is it something else?)

“Sometimes I am in pain and just pushing a little bit of life! Spare me the impromptu photos please! I know you love evidence! Ngojeni kidogo (Give me time). The year started on a rough pitch for me! hata nguvu ya kupiga picha sina mtanisamehe,” Akothee said.

Rufftone joins DP Ruto's camp as Nairobi senatorial race hots up

Gospel singer Roy Smith Mwatia alias Rufftone, has officially joined Deputy President William Ruto’s party - United Democratic Party (UDA), as the race for the next Nairobi Senator hots up.

On Thursday, Rufftone was among aspiring politicians who were part of DP Ruto’s entourage during his tour in Nairobi County.

“Wasee wanasema Rufftone toka internet ingia ground. Jana ground imekubali videadly🔥🔥🔥. (My supporters have told me to stop campaigning online and hit the ground. I finally did it yesterday and they have accepted me overwhelmingly!)