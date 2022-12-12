ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Mzee Asingwire

Socialite Zarinah Hassan, alias Zari, revealed that she met the parents of her boyfriend, Shakib Lutaaya.

Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya

"I've met his parents. He took me to literally [sic] meet his parents and they were so nice, [and I don't remember them complaining about the relationship]," said Zari who was speaking to newsmen after a press conference organised to talk about her upcoming All-white Party that will be held December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Zari reiterated that she will have children with Lutaaya, but at her own pace.

"I will give birth to more children, but not because of public pressure," said the socialite, who already has five children.

Zari made the revelation while defending her relationship with Lutaaya, who is 12 years her junior.

She wondered why society doesn't rebuke men who date younger girls but women are always admonished for doing it.

"How come you don't talk when old men date 15-year-old girls?... Old men date 15-year-old girls and you don't talk, so you cannot tell me 42 and 30... Shakib is not a child... I don't see a problem with it. But when it comes to women, you turn into a problem," she said.

"How come you don't talk about men? Society has double standards... Honestly speaking, he is not a child. He has been above 18 long time ago [sic], so I don't find a problem in it."

In September Shakib Lutaaya told Zari that he wants to meet her father, Nasur Hassan.

Zari has five children from two marriages. With the late Ivan Ssemwanga, whom she divorced in 2013, she sired Pinto Semwanga, George Semwanga and Dido Semwanga.

Latifah Dangote and Prince Nillan are the children she had while dating the Tanzanian crooner, Diamond Platinumz.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Nicholas Asingwire is a tech &amp; lifestyle writer
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

Harmonize greets Christina Shusho with a bow after they bumped into each other

Harmonize greets Christina Shusho with a bow after they bumped into each other

Justina Syokau roasted for photoshopping curvy body [Photo]

Justina Syokau roasted for photoshopping curvy body [Photo]

Taylor Swift joins film making industry

Taylor Swift joins film making industry

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

Reverend Lucy Natasha's message to Anastacia Mukabwa after her wedding

Reverend Lucy Natasha's message to Anastacia Mukabwa after her wedding

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Mammito held a comedy show, Mammito and Friends concert which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Mark Masai

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

Journalist Mark Masai

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV