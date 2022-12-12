Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Zari reiterated that she will have children with Lutaaya, but at her own pace.

"I will give birth to more children, but not because of public pressure," said the socialite, who already has five children.

Zari made the revelation while defending her relationship with Lutaaya, who is 12 years her junior.

She wondered why society doesn't rebuke men who date younger girls but women are always admonished for doing it.

"How come you don't talk when old men date 15-year-old girls?... Old men date 15-year-old girls and you don't talk, so you cannot tell me 42 and 30... Shakib is not a child... I don't see a problem with it. But when it comes to women, you turn into a problem," she said.

"How come you don't talk about men? Society has double standards... Honestly speaking, he is not a child. He has been above 18 long time ago [sic], so I don't find a problem in it."

In September Shakib Lutaaya told Zari that he wants to meet her father, Nasur Hassan.

Zari has five children from two marriages. With the late Ivan Ssemwanga, whom she divorced in 2013, she sired Pinto Semwanga, George Semwanga and Dido Semwanga.