Zari says cherishes ‘little things’ with Shakib after telling women to 'cheat for money'

"I'm stuck in that era, I like old school love," said Zari, who is currently romantically involved with Shakib Lutaaya, alias Cham. "I want to have my man and do everything with him. Its the small little things for me."

But in a series of Instagram stories, Zari told women to do purposeful cheating.

"Baby girl, if you get a chance to cheat for money then please do. These men are cheating for stupid reasons like brown thighs, tongue rings and big behind," she said.

"Cheat for a house, cheat for a piece of land, cheat for your dream car. It is what it is."

She also highlighted how the concept of cheating has changed.

"Cheating starts with a friend request, a like, a heart reaction to their story," said Zari.

"Its time we call it for what it is. It starts with emotional cheating that leads to physical and that's a fact."

Zari's boyfriend is about 10 years her junior and it's as clear as day that she has more money than him.

