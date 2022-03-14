RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zuchu & Diamond fuel dating rumours as their bedroom video goes viral

Dennis Milimo

Zuchu and Diamond raise eyebrows with the alleged viral video

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his signee Zuchu have yet again fueled dating rumours after their alleged bedroom video went viral on social media.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, a short clip showing Zuchu conversing with a man believed to be Platnumz, raised eyebrows among their fans.

The video in question was captured strategically with only Zuchu visible on camera and a man’s voice audible in the background and as they say ‘No face, no case’.

The virality of the video comes after Zuchu poured out her heart to her boss in a new collaboration dubbed Mtasubiri – available in Chibu Dangote’s new EP First Of All (FOA).

In the song, the two confess how they love each other - telling off critics that they are not going to breakup anytime soon.

“Eti unanipenda mi (mmnh), Unanitaka pia (mmnh)

Unaniamini (mmnh), Na umeniridhi, Oh unanipenda mimi (mmnh), Unanitaka pia (mmnh), Unaniamini (mmnh), Na umeniridhia.

“Mnasubiri tuachane, Mtasubiri sana mtasubiri

Mtakesha, Mtasubir sana mtasubiri, Mtandike jamvi mukae

Mtasubiri sana mtasubiri

Mtangoja sana,” sings Diamond and Zuchu in the song.

However, in joint interview on Wasafi FM, the WCB President and his signee denied being in a romantic relationship.

According to the two, their relationship still remains that of a boss and his employee.

In a separate interview back in February 2022, the Sukari hit-maker again sought to clarify that she has never dated Diamond and he will always remain to be her boss.

"Diamond ni boss wangu sio mpenzi. Siku zote Diamond ni boss wangu na atabaki kuwa boss wangu

"(Diamond is just my boss, not my boyfriend. He has always been that professional and we will keep it that way)," Zuchu said.

Dinner date with Diamond

Diamond and Zuchu

On December 25, 2021 Platnumz again raised eyebrows among his fans after he allegedly took Zuchu on a romantic dinner date.

A number of gossip tabloids in Tanzania shared videos and photos captured from the dinner date, with reports that the two could be in love.

On the other hand, Chibu Dangote put up a number of Insta-stories listening to All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran’s Perfect while on the dinner date.

Zuchu only shared short videos and photos showing her donning a cute red dress during the date, minus Platnumz in the frame.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

