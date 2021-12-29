RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zuchu claps back at Eric Omondi after saying Amapiano killed Bongo Flava [Screenshot]

Dennis Milimo

Zuchu hits back at Omondi

Zuchu and Eric Omondi
Zuchu and Eric Omondi

WCB signee Zuchu has clapped back at Comedian Eric Omondi after claiming that Amapiano has killed Bongo Flava.

In a post, Omondi alleged that majority of Tanzanian artistes have shifted to Amapiano hence killing their own genre ‘Bongo Flava’.

"East Africa I am sad!!! I weep for my people. Nina huzuni moyoni😥. Bongo flava has always been East Africa's pride ila kwa sasa imekufaa. Kila Tanzania artist kwa sasa anaimba amapiano. We have lost our culture, killed our own!!! tumekaribisha, tumeiga, tumeichukua tabia na mwenendo zake jirani tukajisahau wenyewe. We are losing our identity, our pride!!! naomba ndugu zangu wa bongo turejee kwa upesi before it's too late!!! wakenya wamelala, wa tanzania wamejipotezaa. mungu tuhurumie, turehemu,” shared Omondi.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Zuchu and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu's Take

However, in a quick rejoinder, Zuchu differed sharply with the funny man with an explanation that doing Amapiano for them is just being diverse.

“Bongo flavor can never die artiste are doing out of their comfort zones. It’s called diversity. Trying new sounds has never killed any industry, the music industry is bog so let artistes try out new things ndo mabadiliko hayo,” Zuchu said.

Zuchu sentiments were echoed by Uganda TV Personality Sheilah Carol Gashumba who said that Omondi was disrespecting and belittling fellow East Africans with his unfounded claims.

Zuchu and Eric Omondi
Zuchu and Eric Omondi Zuchu and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

@ericomondi talking about Uganda like that is hitting below the belt!! You are better than that!! Everyone has their own time to shine!! Today it’s Nigeria, it could be Ghana next or Kenya or Tanzania or Uganda!! Trust the process!!

“Also please stop belittling your fellow East Africans!! It doesn’t look good on you and neither on us!! How will the other African artists look at us with these kind of posts you are making!! You want them to respect us but how will they do that when you make such posts!!,” said Sheilah Carol Gashumba.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

