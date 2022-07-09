RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zuchu flaunts new grillz, thanks boss Diamond Platnumz for the gift

Irene Okere

Zuchu posted a video flaunting her new teeth and indicating that Diamond helped her get them

Musician Zuchu
Musician Zuchu

Tanzania songstress Zuchu has been seen flaunting a fresh new pair of Grillz teeth while thanking her boss and singer Diamond Platnumz for them.

This comes a few days after the two were captured in a video dancing and grinding on each other suggestively on Thursday night at Zuchu’s home during a private listening party.

In a post, Zuchu shows off her 18-karat yellow gold, diamond encrusted grillz claiming her smile looks better with them.

Zuchu
Zuchu Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

"Here is to better smiles, Iced Out ..thank you @diamondplatnumz," she said.

READ: Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

The Sukari maker was also spotted wearing a huge chain and ring identical to his boss Chibu Dangote.

Zuchu
Zuchu Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu has also once gifted her boss a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers which cost Sh72,411 at sneakers retail.

READ: Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

For the longest time, the two have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship and their actions are definitely speaking louder than their words.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his signee Zuchu are back again in the headlines following a steamy session they had on Thursday night at Zuchu’s home.

The songstress hosted a private listening party for her two songs Jaro and Fire at her premises and videos from the occasion have left tongues wagging.

Diamond & Zuchu causes a stir with steamy 'Mtusubiri' performance [Video]
Diamond & Zuchu causes a stir with steamy 'Mtusubiri' performance [Video] Diamond & Zuchu causes a stir with steamy 'Mtusubiri' performance [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The video in question captures the Sukari hitmaker dancing and grinding on her boss suggestively – something that has left many with questions.

The two have continued to raise eyebrows on the status of their relationship with a section of their fans asking them to come out of the closest.

However, Chibu Dangote has always insisted that his relationship with Zuchu remains that of a boss and his employee.

Amid the dating rumors, Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

