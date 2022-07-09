Zuchu flaunts new grillz, thanks boss Diamond Platnumz for the gift

This comes a few days after the two were captured in a video dancing and grinding on each other suggestively on Thursday night at Zuchu’s home during a private listening party.

In a post, Zuchu shows off her 18-karat yellow gold, diamond encrusted grillz claiming her smile looks better with them.

Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

"Here is to better smiles, Iced Out ..thank you @diamondplatnumz," she said.

The Sukari maker was also spotted wearing a huge chain and ring identical to his boss Chibu Dangote.

Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu has also once gifted her boss a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers which cost Sh72,411 at sneakers retail.

For the longest time, the two have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship and their actions are definitely speaking louder than their words.

However, Chibu Dangote has always insisted that his relationship with Zuchu remains that of a boss and his employee.